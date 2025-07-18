What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts FC Tulsa on Super Kid Night

July 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham)

Louisville City FC returns to its Fortress of Solitude - Lynn Family Stadium - for the first time in over a month for a regular season USL Championship game, taking on FC Tulsa Saturday night. The game is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff on Super Kid Night as club partner Norton Children's highlights kiddos living life to the fullest despite some obstacles in their way.

LouCity (11-1-4, 37 points) has played at home twice in that span, in a USL Jägermeister Cup game and international friendly. But you have to go back to June 14 for the last league game at Lynn Family Stadium, a 4-2 win over Birmingham Legion FC.

The time away from league play has allowed the Charleston Battery to overtake Louisville in the league standings. The Battery lead by one point, though Louisville holds a game in hand.

LouCity has been more than super in Butchertown this season, with a 6-0-1 record in league play. Only the Pittsburgh Riverhounds have come into Lynn Family Stadium and earned a point.

Led by a Lex Luthor-lookalike head coach, former LouCity star Luke Spencer, FC Tulsa (8-3-4, 28 points) has moved into the lead in the Western Conference faster than a speeding bullet. The club leapt to the top of the standings in a single bound, courtesy of an unbeaten run that Tulsa extended to eight games on Wednesday with a 2-1 win over Monterey Bay FC.

The game features two of the league's hottest strikers. LouCity's Phillip Goodrum, the league's Player of the Month for June, has scored eight goals in his last 10 league appearances. Tulsa's Taylor Calheira, meanwhile, is Bizarro Goodrum - he's also scored eight goals in his last 10 league appearances.

The first 1,000 children through the gates Saturday will receive a complimentary Super Kid cap courtesy of Norton Children's.

Additionally, 8-year-old Ezekiel Ndomi will be recognized at halftime as the Norton Children's Superhero of the Game - a fan-favorite opportunity to recognize those living life to the fullest despite obstacles in their way. Nzombi signed a one-game contract with LouCity earlier this week.

For tickets and more information, visit LouCity.com/superkids.

Follow Along

- The game will air live locally on MyTV 58 and ESPN Louisville's AM 680/FM 105.7.

- If streaming, download the free WDRB+ app to watch the local feed in Louisville or ESPN+ for national coverage.

- For Starting XI and in-game updates, follow @loucityfc on Twitter. Also, find the club at louisvillecityfc on Instagram and Louisville City FC on Facebook.

Story Lines...

Men of Steel: Louisville City and Tulsa are among the best defensive teams in the USL Championship this season. LouCity has conceded 12 goals, the joint-fewest in the league, tied with Sacramento Republic FC. Tulsa has conceded just 15, fourth-fewest.

Heat vision (for the goal): Tulsa and LouCity rank second and third, respectively, in shots in the USL Championship. Tulsa's 211 attempts at goal and Louisville's 204 are only behind Charleston's 233 in the USL Championship.

In the phone booth: This game will feature several figures who have worn both kits. LouCity's Goodrum played for Tulsa in from 2023 to 2024, before joining the boys in purple in an August 2024 deal between the clubs. LouCity Academy product Owen Damm suited up in five league games for his home-state club but is now enjoying a breakout campaign with Tulsa this year. And the Tulsa coach Spencer is a LouCity legend, scoring the winning goal in the 2018 USL Championship Final. He still ranks fifth in club history in goals scored.

Kryptonite: The series history is competitive between the two sides. LouCity leads, 5-3-1, with wins in both of the last two meetings. Tulsa's last victory over LouCity came in May 2023 at Lynn Family Stadium, where Goodrum scored the winner for Tulsa in the 89th minute.

Up, up and away: LouCity is averaging 2.31 points-per-game, a better success rate than last year's Players' Shield winning team, which earned 2.23 points-per-game. That's just ahead of first place Charleston's 2.24 clip. The Eastern Conference leaders will meet on Saturday, August 9, before what should be a packed house at Lynn Family Stadium.

It's a bird! It's a plane!: FC Tulsa is flying higher this season than ever before. The club joined the USL Championship the same season as LouCity, 2015, but has made the playoffs just three times. Tulsa has never finished higher than seventh place in its conference and 13th overall. The "Scissortails" are currently first in the West and third in the Players' Shield race.

