Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Hosts Las Vegas Lights

July 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Kickoff: Saturday, July 19th (7:00 PM PDT)

Where: How to Watch: ESPN+, KCAL+, FanDuel Sports Network

Available in the U.K.: USL on YouTube

Orange County SC has endured a rollercoaster start to the 2025 USL Championship season, flashing moments of brilliance but struggling to string together consistent performances. As they head into Match 15, OCSC will be eager to reset and launch the second half of their campaign with renewed momentum.

Saturday night's clash promises to be a high-stakes, end-to-end battle. With just a handful of points separating the sides in the standings, both teams are firmly in the mix for playoff contention and will be desperate to gain an edge.

This will mark the third meeting of the year between OCSC and Las Vegas Lights FC, with the Lights having taken both previous matches-an early-season league win and a narrow Jägermeister Cup victory. Orange County will be looking to turn the tide at home and finally get the better of a Vegas side that has frustrated them all year.

To do so, OCSC will need to lean into their attacking firepower and capitalize on their home-field advantage. Las Vegas, known for its compact and organized defense, won't make it easy. But backed by the energy of the Championship Soccer Stadium crowd and boasting a strong record in Irvine, Orange County will feel confident it can rise to the occasion.

With playoff positions on the line and recent history adding an extra layer of urgency, Saturday's match is shaping up to be a fierce, must-watch encounter.

OCSC returns to The Champ on July 30th for Pride Night and a rivalry match against Phoenix Rising FC. For tickets, click HERE

LEAVING LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Lights FC enters Saturday's match looking to regroup after a wild 4-3 defeat to FC Tulsa on July 12. The loss capped off a turbulent stretch of inconsistent results, highlighting both the Lights' attacking potential and their ongoing defensive vulnerabilities.

Still in transition under interim head coach Giovanni Troisi, the team is continuing to shape its identity following a midseason coaching change. However, Troisi will be absent from the touchline on Saturday night, serving a suspension after receiving a red card for abusive language in the Tulsa match. His absence adds another layer of uncertainty to an already pivotal matchup.

On the field, the Lights will lean on emerging talents like Johnny Rodriguez and Gennaro Michael Nigro. The duo has shown flashes of chemistry and goal-scoring ability, offering a much-needed spark in the final third. Expect Las Vegas to adopt a compact and disciplined defensive approach, while looking to spring quick counterattacks-an area where they've found some success this season. If they can stay organized and exploit transition moments, they'll pose a real threat to Orange County's backline. Despite recent setbacks, the Lights remain a dangerous and unpredictable side, capable of both brilliance and chaos in equal measure.

LAS VEGAS LIGHTS FC 2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 13-16-5

Goals Scored: 37 | Goals Allowed: 57 I Clean Sheets: 5

Players to Watch:

F Johnny Rodriguez

GK Raiko Arozarena

OFFENSE UNCORKED

Orange County SC will need to set the tone early by taking control of the midfield, with veteran Kevin Partida playing a pivotal role in dictating tempo. Winning second balls and maintaining sharp, quick passing combinations in the center of the park will be essential, not only to frustrate Las Vegas but also to keep them pinned deep in their own half. OCSC will look to Ethan Zubak and Cameron Dunbar to be aggressive and direct from the outset. Both players bring pace and energy, and their willingness to drive at defenders could stretch Vegas' defensive lines and create space centrally. Defensively, Orange County must remain organized and mistake-free. Quick recovery runs and smart positioning will be crucial to cutting off counterattacks before they develop. Colin Shutler will need to deliver a composed, commanding performance. If Orange County can execute with discipline, intensity, and clinical edge in front of the goal, they'll be well-positioned to secure a critical win and start the second half of the season on the front foot.

OCSC 2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 13-11-10

Goals Scored: 38 I Goals Allowed: 45 I Clean Sheets: 15

Players to Watch:

F Ethan Zubak

GK Colin Shutler

All-time Record:

Orange County SC is 10-6-4 all-time against Las Vegas Lights FC (Last 5 against Las Vegas Lights FC - 1-3-1)

Previous Matchup: 2025 USL Jagermeister Cup

Orange County SC 1-3 Las Vegas Lights FC (April 26th, 2025 - Championship Soccer Stadium, CA)

Scoring Summary - 14' Rory O'Driscoll (LV), 34' Christian Pinzón (LV) 45+3' Cameron Dunbar(OC), 56' Pen - Johnny Rodriguez (LV)







