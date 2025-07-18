Miami FC's U20 Team Wins the UPSL South Florida Final in Inaugural Season
July 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC News Release
MIAMI - The Miami FC U20s are the South Florida UPSL Division 1 champs, following an undefeated inaugural season run.
The U20 squad, undefeated for the entirety of the season, continued the same streak in their playoff run, their final match being on Sunday against Florida Wolves Football Club.
