LouCity, FC Tulsa Trade Late Goals in Dramatic Home Draw
July 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC News Release
Cameron Lancaster turned back the clock Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium, scoring a twirling goal from the top of the box that looked like a late game-winner for Louisville City FC. In response, however, FC Tulsa delivered an equalizing blow on a corner kick to force a frustrating 1-1 draw for the home side.
Coach Danny Cruz said the outcome felt "like two points dropped" as LouCity continues a midseason battle for first place atop the USL Championship standings.
"Ultimately, we didn't finish our chances in the moments we should have," Cruz said. "We talked all week about how their goals come from set pieces - 11 out of the 21 goals they've scored have been set pieces. We knew that's their strength and defended them well until the end of the game, and you end up dropping two points."
A meeting between a pair of the league's stingiest defensive squads appeared destined for a scoreless finish until a red number flashed on the official's sign board: seven minutes of stoppage time.
Two minutes into time added, Kevon Lambert flicked a pass back to Lancaster. The Englishman punched in his first goal in purple since the 2023 season, now back in Louisville on loan from neighboring Lexington SC.
FC Tulsa's answer arrived just as the boys in purple hoped it wouldn't - via a set piece headed in by Kalil ElMedkhar.
"The whole second half we put them under," said LouCity's Evan Davila. "We were going after them, suffocating them, playing in their half practically the whole second half. We finally get (a goal) off after a good play, and to lose one on a set play after we have trained that - we know they scored a lot of goals off of set plays - is definitely disappointing."
LouCity improved to 11-1-5. Its 38 points are second only to the Charleston Battery across the USL Championship, and City holds a game in hand on Charleston.
Coached by former Louisville striker Luke Spencer, FC Tulsa held first place in the Western Conference by registering its 29th point of the season.
The boys in purple battered Tulsa with 23 shots, controlled 64.6% of possession and more than tripled the opposition's crosses, trying 38 of them. Among LouCity's chances, Aiden McFadden hit woodwork twice, in the 55th and 90th minutes, and striker Phillip Goodrum used deft passing throughout his shift to set up chances.
Tulsa proved a tough nut to crack, entered the weekend having conceded only 15 goals in 16 games, fourth-fewest across the league.
"I think nobody could have guessed or imagined it would have ended like this, but I think we were a bit unlucky, and we should have seen it out with that much time left," the LouCity midfielder Lambert said. "We scored that late, so I think we should definitely be a little stronger and go a little more and secure the win."
From here, LouCity will again break from regular season play to contest its final USL Jägermeister Cup group stage game at 7 p.m. next Saturday in Lexington. The boys in purple turn around from that game to host UEFA Champions League-bound Eintracht Frankfurt in a July 29 international friendly at Lynn Family Stadium.
Game Summary: Louisville City FC vs. FC Tulsa
Date: July 19, 2025
Venue: Lynn Family Stadium
Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET
Weather: 82 degrees, cloudy
Attendance: 8,859
Scoring
Louisville City FC (0, 1, 1)
FC Tulsa (0, 1, 1)
Goals
Louisville City FC:
90+2' Cameron Lancaster (Kevon Lambert)
FC Tulsa:
90+6' Kalil ElMedkhar
Lineups
Louisville City FC: 1 - Damian Las, 13 - Amadou Dia (68' 3 - Jake Morris), 32 - Kyle Adams, 24 - Josh Jones, 4 - Sean Totsch, 2 - Aiden McFadden, 17 - Taylor Davila (76' 8 - Carlos Moguel Jr.), 31 - Kevon Lambert, 7 - Ray Serrano (68' 23 - Sam Gleadle), 25 - Jansen Wilson (46' 27 - Evan Davila), 9 - Phillip Goodrum (85' 53 - Cameron Lancaster)
Substitutes: 12 - Danny Faundez, 5 - Arturo Ordóñez, 83 - Brandon Dayes, 80 - Hayden Stamps
Honorary Captain: Ezekiel Nzombi
Head coach: Danny Cruz
FC Tulsa: 99 - Johan Penaranda, 4 - Delentz Pierre, 91 - Abdoulaye Cissoko, 14 - Arthur Rogers, 20 - Patrick Seagrist (72' 2 - Owen Damm), 6 - Boubacar Diallo, 5 - Marcos Cerato (72' 26 - Giordano Colli), 12 - Lucas Stauffer, 8 - Jamie Webber (59' 10 - Kalil ElMedkhar), 9 - Taylor Calheira, 21 - Alex Dalou (59' 37 - Eliot Goldthorp)
Subs not used: 7 - Andrew Booth, 25 - Anthony Harper, 39 - Cole Johnson
Head coach: FC Tulsa
Stats: Louisville City FC / FC Tulsa
Shots: 23 / 12
Shots on Goal: 4 / 6
Expected goals: 1.27 / 1.3
Possession: 64.6% / 35.4%
Fouls: 11 / 13
Offside: 1 / 1
Corner Kicks: 11 / 3
Discipline Summary
Louisville City FC:
18' Phillip Goodrum (yellow)
FC Tulsa:
12' Abdoulaye Cissoko (yellow)
90+8' Johan Penaranda (yellow)
90+8' Taylor Calheira (yellow)
Referee: Luis Diego Arroyo
