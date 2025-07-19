Switchbacks Claim Road Victory Against Birmingham Legion FC, 0-1

July 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's Adam Beaudry on the field

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC secured a 1-0 win on the road against Birmingham Legion FC.

Possession swung repeatedly throughout the match, but a late goal from #22 Marco Micaletto made the difference, while 19-year-old goalkeeper Adam Beaudry made an impressive performance in his Switchbacks debut.

The Switchbacks made eight shots, with three on target, and maintained strong possession through an 85.1% passing accuracy across 90 minutes. The breakthrough moment came in the 83' when #11 Quenzi Huerman from the right side of the pitch delivered a pass to Micaletto, who was just outside the penalty spot. Micaletto calmly shot the ball between two Birmingham players and into the bottom left corner of the net to give the Switchbacks the lead.

A standout from the match was the debut performance from goalkeeper #16 Adam Beaudry. The 19-year-old goalkeeper delivered a composed and confident performance. His first save as a Switchbacks came in the 52' when Birmingham's #2 Stephen Turnbull shot from the six-yard box, where Beaudry reacted quickly, getting a block to deflect it out of play. He followed it up with another key stop in the 77', denying a shot from Legion's #10 Tabort Etaka Preston from just inside the 18-yard box, then quickly recovering the rebound.

The Switchbacks held firm through the final whistle, earning three points on the road and Beaudry picking up his first clean sheet.

Mark your calendars as the Switchbacks take on Texoma FC for the USL Jagermeister Cup on Saturday, July 26th, for Christmas in July.

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Adam Beaudry (3) BHM: Fernando Delgado (1)

Goals: COS: Micaletto (A: Huerman) (83') BHM: N/A

YC:COS: Ward (9') BHM: Martinez (32'), Laszo (89'), Centeno 90+1'

