Samuel Shashoua Joins Legion FC on Loan from Minnesota United FC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - With the 2025 USL Championship season passing the midway point, reinforcements in the attack are coming to Birmingham Legion FC with the club announcing on Saturday that it has reached a loan agreement with Minnesota United FC to bring in forward Samuel Shashoua. The move is pending league and federation approval.

"We're excited to add Sam to our group," Legion FC CEO and Chief Soccer Officer Jay Heaps said. "He is a versatile attacking player that will help us as we make a push for the playoffs."

The announcement comes ahead of Legion FC's home match on Saturday against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. CT from Protective Stadium with tickets available.

The 26-year-old Shashoua comes to Birmingham for the remainder of the 2025 season, having already logged 179 minutes across six appearances with Minnesota in Major League Soccer already this year, while also playing a pair of matches with the club's MLS Next Pro side where he scored a goal. It's the London, England-native's second season with the Loons, having signed with the club in the July of 2024.

Prior to coming to America, Shashoua previously spent six seasons in Spain, primarily in La Liga 2 - the second division of the Spanish pyramid, with Atletico Baleares, Tenerife and Albacete. Primarily deployed out on the wing, he has shown his prowess inside the box with a pair of seasons of six goals scored at Atletico Baleares in 2018/19 and Tenerife in 2021/22.

Shashoua's career began at his boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur where he came up through the English Premier League side's youth ranks, having appeared for the U-18, U-19, U-21 and U-23 squads. He signed his first professional contract with Tottenham, but never played for the senior side.

From 2015 through 2017, Shashoua was a fixture for England's youth squads, having scored four goals in 13 caps with the U-17 national team and made three more appearances with the U-18 squad.

TRANSACTION

Birmingham Legion FC has reached an agreement with Minnesota United FC to acquire forward Samuel Shashoua on a loan for the remainder of the 2025 season.

PLAYER BIO

Name: Samuel Shashoua

Position: Forward

Height: 5'7

Weight: 146

DOB: 5/13/1999

Hometown: London, England

Nationality: England

