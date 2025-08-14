Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Detroit City FC

August 14, 2025

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC hosts Detroit City FC on Friday, August 15, at 7:30 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The match will air nationally on CBS Sports Network, and tickets are available here.

NCFC earned a 2-1 come-from-behind win over the Tampa Bay Rowdies this past weekend, bringing the team's record to 9W-7L-2D (29 points) and jumping Loudoun United for third place in the Eastern Conference standings.

In the win, Evan Conway and Louis Perez both recorded goals. Conway, the team leader in scoring, snagged his seventh of the season in the 39', with Louis Perez scoring the go-ahead goal off a penalty kick in the 45'+6' for his third of the season.

The duo of Perez and Mikey Maldonado has been dangerous in the passing game for NCFC, with the two combining for 12 assists and 53 created chances, with both completing around 80% of passes.

SCOUTING DETROIT CITY

Through 19 matches, Detroit City has posted a record of 6W-7L-6D (24 points) and sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. If the season ended today, Detroit City and North Carolina FC would face off in the first round of the playoffs.

Darren Smith has been the man in charge of the Detroit attack. In his first year with the club, the forward has tallied seven goals, tied for 10th-most in the league, two assists, and 17 chances created, all of which lead the team.

Detroit has seen play in net from Carlos Herrera and Carlos Saldaña this season. Herrera has appeared in 11 matches while Saldaña has appeared in eight. The two have combined for 34 saves and seven clean sheets, tied for fourth-most in the league.

UP NEXT

North Carolina FC travels out west to the Entertainment Capital of the World to face the Las Vegas Lights for a cross-conference battle on Saturday, August 23, at 10:30 p.m. ET at Cashman Field. NCFC has won three of its four matches against Western Conference opponents this season. The match will stream on ESPN+.







