Blake USL Championship "Player of the Week"

July 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Tampa, Fla. - Indy Eleven midfielder Jack Blake is the USL Championship Player of the Week for weeks 17/18 after leading the Boys in Blue to a 3-0 victory over Monterey Bay FC on Saturday at Carroll Stadium.

It is the first time that Blake has earned "Player of the Week" honors and the 10th time he has gotten "Team of the Week" recognition in the last two seasons. The Nottingham, England, native had a team-best eight selections a year ago, and he was named to the honor squad on March 18 after the Boys in Blue's first match of the 2025 campaign. The 30-year-old Blake also garnered USL Jägermeister Cup "Team of the Round" accolades on April 29.

The third-year Indy Eleven performer had a goal and an assist on Saturday. In the eighth minute, he recorded his fourth assist this season and the 25th in his USLC career on captain Aodhan Quinn's 57th career goal (tied for 21st in league history).

In first half stoppage time, Blake converted his eighth consecutive penalty kick over the past two seasons for his fourth goal in 2025 and the 36th of his USLC regular-season career to give his team a 2-0 lead heading into halftime. In his three seasons with the Boys in Blue, Blake has scored 17 goals in regular season and playoffs, the second-most in the team's USL Championship era (2018-) behind Tyler Pasher (24).

In the 2025 USLC stats, Blake is tied for eighth in assists (4), tied for 10th in shots (25), and tied for 17th in goals (4).

The Boys in Blue have had nine different players named to the Team of the Week/Team of the Round in the first half of the season.

The Indy Eleven "Summer of Soccer presented by Indy Roof & Restoration" concludes with "Star Wars Night" on Saturday, July 12 at 7:00 pm vs. Rhode Island FC at Carroll Stadium in a rematch of the 2024 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Fans can enter a "Summer of Soccer Getaway presented by Indy Roof & Restoration" sweepstakes, with the Grand Prize a fly away trip for two to the Boys in Blue away match at Charleston on Saturday, September 6 with flights, hotel and a food stipend included. Additional prizes include a bundle of an Indy Eleven signed jersey, scarf, and a $25 gift card to the Indy Eleven Shop. The deadline is July 14.

Sign up to the Indy Eleven newsletter for further information on how to enter and follow Indy Eleven and Indy Roof & Restoration on Facebook, Instagram, and X to learn more.

In addition to the sweepstakes, there will be social media giveaways and exclusive merchandise drops for the "Summer of Soccer presented by Indy Roof & Restoration."

Single-game tickets for all matches are available via Ticketmaster. Flex Plan, Group, and Hospitality tickets are available here. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.