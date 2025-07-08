Miami FC Announces the Mid-Season Signing of Danco

July 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

MIAMI - The Miami Football Club announced today the signing of defender Danco. This signing comes midway through the 2025 USL Championship season, ahead of Miami's home match this weekend against Lexington SC.

Following having spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with Club Deportivo Oriente Petrolero in the Bolivian División Profesional the defender had 37 appearances with the team in that time, scoring three goals and two assists.

The Dominican also has former NASL experience, having played with the Puerto Rico Islanders in 2012. He has experience playing in the CONCACAF Carribean Cup with the Islanders as well as Bayamón FC and Cibao FC. In the 2016/17 season, García won the Caribbean Club with Cibao FC.

"I'm very excited to join Miami FC. I'm here to give it my all and to help out as much as I can. I hope we can have a great rest of the season together."

On the international side, Danco is a member of the Dominican Republic National team. The defender has 51 caps for his country and has scored four goals in those appearances, with his most recent appearance being in October 2024.

Danco joins Miami at a key point in the season, with the South Florida team continuing to make its playoff push. Miami FC takes on Lexington SC in league play Saturday night at 7 PM. Secure tickets for the match at miamifc.com/tickets.







