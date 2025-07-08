Legion FC's Matt Van Oekel & Stephen Turnbull Named to Team of the Week

July 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TAMPA, Fla. - For the first time in five weeks, Birmingham Legion FC is represented on the USL Championship Team of the Week. The league announced on Tuesday that goalkeeper Matt Van Oekel earned honors for Week 17/18 after his stellar showing against the Charleston Battery, while defender Stephen Turnbull was named to the bench following his performance at Rhode Island FC.

Van Oekel played a key role in Legion FC grabbing a valuable point against Charleston, as the 38-year-old turned back the clock with a multitude of acrobatic saves to keep one of the league's best attacks at bay. With his five saves last Wednesday, Van Oekel pushed his season total to 40 across his 14 appearances. It was also the second clean sheet of the campaign for the veteran shot stopper.

Having played for Rhode Island in 2024, Turnbull made quite the difference in the return to his old home as he assisted Ronaldo Damus in the 27th minute for the side's lone goal of the contest. It was an effort advertised many facets of the well-rounded 27-year-old's game as he showed the speed to track down a long pass from goalkeeper Fernando Delgado, the strength to hold off a RIFC defender, as well as the calmness to square a perfect cross for Damus to head it home. It was one of two chances Turnbull created on the evening to lead the team. Additionally, the Birmingham defender led the way with eight duels won, including both of his aerial duels.

The pair of selections marks the fifth time a Legion FC player has received Team of the Week recognition, joining forward Tyler Pasher in Week 12, Damus in Week 6, midfielder Kobe Hernandez-Foster in Week 3 and forward Danny Trejo in the first round of the 2025 USL Jagermeister Cup.

Indy Eleven midfielder Jack Blake was named Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball with a league-best three goal contributions. The Championship's Player of the Week is selected by the USL National Media Panel, which is made up of representatives from each media market in the Championship.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 17/18

GK - Matt VanOekel, Birmingham Legion FC: The 38-year-old is up to 40 regular-season saves this season following his five-save shutout against Charleston on July 2. VanOekel also completed six long passes and recorded five recoveries.

D - Harvey St. Clair, FC Tulsa: The Chelsea FC youth product provided the assist on Tulsa's go-ahead goal against Miami on July 5. Through 62 minutes, St. Clair won one penalty, completed 75% of his passes, won seven duels, reeled in four recoveries, created three total chances, completed three crosses, connected on three long passes, won three tackles and earned three fouls.

D - Gagi Margvelashvili, Oakland Roots SC: The decorated Georgian defender helped Oakland shut out Detroit at the Oakland Coliseum, contributing 14 clearances, an 82% passing accuracy rate and eight duels won to his side's 2-0 victory.

D - Langston Blackstock, Charleston Battery: The 25-year-old Marietta, Ga. native tallied his first goal contribution for Charleston, providing the assist on Emilio Ycaza's winner against Southern Derby rival North Carolina. Through 180 minutes of unbeaten play for the Battery, Blackstock added 11 recoveries, five clearances, four successful long passes, three interceptions and an 88% passing accuracy rate.

M - Michael Adedokun, Lexington SC: The first-year professional and CF Montréal loanee scored the first match-winning goal of his career, helping Lexington to a 1-0 victory in Phoenix. The 24-year-old Nigerian provided nine duels won, an 85% passing accuracy rate, six recoveries, four completed dribbles and two chances created.

M - Jack Blake, Indy Eleven: The 30-year-old led all players with three goal contributions in Week 17/18, providing a goal and two assists through two matches and 170 minutes. Blake finished with 11 duels won, nine chances created, four recoveries, four accurate crosses and an 84% passing accuracy rate.

M - Ali Elmasnaouy, Oakland Roots SC: The Oakland native and Project 51O product recorded the first assist of his two-year professional career, helping Panos Armenakas score the winner against Detroit in the 55th minute. Through 89 minutes of play, the 20-year-old registered 12 duels won, an 85% passing accuracy rate, seven recoveries, six fouls won and two blocks.

M - Robbie Mertz, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: The longtime Pittsburgh midfielder bagged the winner against New Mexico on July 4. The hometown product also accounted for six duels won, five chances created, four accurate crosses, three fouls won and a 91% passing accuracy rate.

F - Francisco Bonfiglio, Miami FC: Bonfiglio bagged the second brace of the season for Miami, helping his side to a 2-2 draw against Tulsa. The 23-year-old Argentine also completed 94% of his passes, won six duels and earned three fouls.

F - Russell Cicerone, Sacramento Republic FC: The 30-year-old USL Championship veteran scored the second of Sacramento's two goals in its 2-0 victory in Las Vegas. Cicerone also completed 94% of his passes, won eight duels, created five chances and won three fouls.

F - Panos Armenakas, Oakland Roots SC: Armenakas bagged the first goal of his Oakland career, scoring the winner against Detroit on July 5. The 26-year-old completed 78% of his passes, recorded six recoveries, connected on five long balls and won three duels.

Coach - Bob Lilley, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: Lilley has helped Pittsburgh to a three-match winning streak across all competitions - its longest of the season - with a 1-0 Independence Day victory against Western Conference leaders New Mexico.

Bench - Hugo Fauroux (LDN), Stephen Turnbull (BHM), Alex Crognale (SA), Rodrigo Lopez (SAC), Aodhan Quinn (IND), Blake Willey (SAC), Phillip Goodrum (LOU)







