Mertz, Lilley Named in Weekly Honors

July 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







Robbie Mertz looks skyward after scoring the winning goal in the Hounds' 1-0 victory over New Mexico United on July 4 at Highmark Stadium. Mertz and head coach Bob Lilley were named to this week's USL Championship Team of the Week. (Photo: Chris Cowger/Riverhounds SC)

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds midfielder Robbie Mertz is back in the USL Championship's weekly honors after claiming a spot in the Team of the Week for Week 17/18 alongside Hounds head coach Bob Lilley, who was named the league's Coach of the Week.

Mertz provided the fireworks for the Hounds in their Fourth of July win over New Mexico United. The Pittsburgh native bagged the only goal of the match by pouncing on the rebound of a saved Augi Williams shot in the 73rd minute to give the Hounds their third consecutive win.

His contributions didn't stop with the goal. For the match, Mertz finished with five chances created, he connected on 12 of his 13 passes (92.3 percent) in the attacking third, and he won 6 of 11 duels before coming out of the match in the 88th minute.

It is the second Team of the Week honor this season for Mertz, who was the Championship Player of the Week back in Week 14. He is joined by Lilley, who earned the Coach of the Week honor for the first time in 2025 after his team knocked off the Western Conference leaders and jumped to fifth in the East with the shutout victory.

