Miami FC's U20 Team Advances to the Finals of the UPSL Playoffs
July 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC News Release
MIAMI - Miami FC advances to the UPSL Division 1 Florida South Finals after winning the semifinals against Elevate Soccer Project ESP in penalty shootouts.
Continuing their undefeated streak, the Miami FC U20s were able to secure the win once again at Pitbull Stadium Saturday morning.
Miami started out the match strong with their lead goal scorer, Alex Naranjo, scoring first and taking the lead for the team. However, Elevate Soccer Project was able to come back and find the back of the net before halftime, equalizing the match. The match had two rain delays, but both teams kept pushing.
The rest of the match remained level with both teams trying to score their second, but regulation time ended with the 1-1 score. The extra thirty minutes were the same, with neither team able to find a goal. The match headed into penalty shootouts where Miami eventually won 6-5, with Miguel Santana scoring the game winning penalty.
Miami FC was able to take the Elevate Soccer Project ESP and will be advancing to the finals to face the Florida Wolves Football Club this Sunday at 7 PM at Broward College. Keep up with the team's playoff run and future matches on Instagram, @miamifcusla.
