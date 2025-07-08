Republic FC's Season Sweep of Las Vegas Earns Three Selections to Team of the Week

July 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Today, USL Championship announced the Week 17/18 Team of the Week. Standout performances in Republic FC's 2-0 win over the Las Vegas Lights FC last Friday, earned a season-high three Team of the Week Honors for forward and Team Captain Rodrigo Lopez, midfielder Blake Willey, and forward Russell Cicerone.

Cicerone's 67th minute goal helped put the match beyond reach and secure three points for the Indomitable Club. The Michigan native was a threat around Vegas' goal all night. He finished the match with a team-high six touches in the opponent's box and three shots, and completed 95% of his passes. The selection marks his third Team of the Week Honor in 2025, and now he leads the team with four goals and three assists.

Blake Willey earned his first-ever Team of the Week selection after putting his name in Republic FC's history books. In the 67th minute, he made history with a perfectly-placed 50 yard pass to forward Russell Cicerone, who handled the ball with ease in the box to put the game away. Willey, who is now the youngest player to record an assist in club history (18 years, 2 months, 6 days) and finished Friday's contest with a match-high of six possessions won and an 88% passing accuracy rating. He is the eighth player from Republic FC's academy to feature for the first team.

With a match-high of five chances created, Rodrigo "RoRo" Lopez found AJ Edwards early in the second half for the first score of the match. Lopez delivered a dangerous ball inside of the 18-yard box for Edwards to smash home on the near post. RoRo finished the match with a team-high of seven crosses, as well as six final third entries. Friday's performance marks Lopez's first Team of the Week Honors of the season.

With the Independence Day Victory, Sacramento claimed the 2025 series against the Las Vegas Lights with a perfect 3-0 record across all competitions and a 11-0 scoring differential.

Republic FC returns home this Saturday to face western opponents El Paso Locomotive FC. After a four-game away stand the Quails celebrate their homecoming with its annual State Fair Night at Heart Health Park. Tickets for the 8:00 p.m. State Fair match are available now at SacRepublicFC.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.