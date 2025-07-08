San Antonio FC Defender Alex Crognale Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

July 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC defender Alex Crognale has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week bench after scoring the game-winning goal in the team's Copa Tejas win over the weekend.

In addition to scoring the team's second goal in the contest at El Paso, Crognale also tallied two shotes, five clearances and completed 25 of 30 passes. The center back has been a stalwart for the back line this season, playing every minute in league play for San Antonio.

The 30-year-old becomes the eight different SAFC player to receive the honor this season.

SAFC is back at home to host the Tampa Bay Rowdies Saturday, July 12. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network and ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 17/18

GK - Matt VanOekel, Birmingham Legion FC

D - Harvey St. Clair, FC Tulsa

D - Gagi Margvelashvili, Oakland Roots SC

D - Langston Blackstock, Charleston Battery

M - Michael Adedokun, Lexington SC

M - Jack Blake, Indy Eleven

M - Ali Elmasnaouy, Oakland Roots SC

M - Robbie Mertz, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

F - Francisco Bonfiglio, Miami FC

F - Russell Cicerone, Sacramento Republic FC

F - Panos Armenakas, Oakland Roots SC

Coach - Bob Lilley, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Bench - Hugo Fauroux (LDN), Stephen Turnbull (BHM), Alex Crognale (SA), Rodrigo Lopez (SAC), Aodhan Quinn (IND), Blake Willey (SAC), Phillip Goodrum (LOU)







