Miami FC Battles Back with Ten Men to Draw 2-2 vs. FC Tulsa

July 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

MIAMI - Back at Pitbull Stadium, Miami FC battled to a 2-2 draw against FC Tulsa in a heated interconference clash. Despite going down to ten men just before halftime, "Las Panteras" fought back to earn a valuable point. Now with a record of 5-2-7, Miami holds 8th place in the Eastern Conference, while Tulsa stays strong in 4th out west.

Coming off back-to-back 2-0 defeats, Head Coach Maddoni and his staff looked to reset the tone and bring stability to a team still chasing consistency. With Tulsa arriving off a draw and a dominant 4-1 win over Chattanooga, Miami knew they'd be facing one of the league's hottest attacking sides. Bonfiglio, Miami's top scorer, once again led the line, with the home side aiming to end a two-game losing streak against their Oklahoma visitors.

From the first whistle, the match was a physical chess match. Seventeen fouls per side and seven cards in total set the tone for a bruising 90 minutes. The intensity boiled over at the end of the first half as Matías Romero saw red in the 45+5 minute. After being denied the chance to take a quick free kick, Romero shoved a Tulsa player standing over the ball, and with the referee's back turned, was promptly dismissed once the incident was brought to attention.

Before that moment of chaos, both teams traded early goals from the penalty spot. In the 13th minute, Tulsa was awarded a controversial penalty after Melano made minimal contact while recovering possession in the box. Despite Hamid guessing correctly, Taylor Calheira slotted it into the bottom corner for the opener. The response was swift-just four minutes later, Akinyode was pulled down by Cissoko during a corner, and Bonfiglio calmly converted to bring it level at 1-1.

Just as Miami began to settle, substitute Eliot Goldthorp made his presence known quickly. Recovering the ball deep in midfield and initiating a well-worked move. After a give-and-go sequence, St. Clair delivered a dangerous cross to the near post, where Goldthorp's header beat Hamid to put Tulsa up 2-1 before the break.

Down a man and a goal, Miami entered the second half with urgency but composure. The match opened up, with fewer fouls and more possession battles in midfield. Despite having only four total shots, Miami remained clinical. In the 65th minute, a floated cross from Ale Mitrano, following a deflection from Mercado's initial effort, found substitute Kevin Hoyos. The midfielder boxed out defenders and attempted an acrobatic effort. Though the bicycle attempt didn't connect cleanly, the ball dropped to Bonfiglio, who smashed it home for his second of the match and ninth of the season.

The final twenty minutes saw Tulsa press for a winner, but Miami's backline held strong. Hamid recorded a crucial save, one-on-one stop in the 88th minute, to preserve the result. A united defensive effort and smart game management from Maddoni's ten men ensured that, despite the odds, Miami walked away with a well-earned point.

In a game of passion, grit, and clinical finishing, Miami FC showed resilience and fire. With Bonfiglio continuing his stellar run and the defense standing tall late, this match could prove to be a turning point in the squad's push for form and consistency as the season rolls on. Now, the South Beach Boys prepare to take on Lexington SC at home in their first ever meeting against the Kentucky side.

Kickoff will commence on Saturday, July 12th at 7:30 PM at Pitbull Stadium. For tickets and general information, please visit miamiFC.com/tickets

