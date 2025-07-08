El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Joseluis Villagomez to USL Academy Contract

July 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that it has signed Joseluis Villagomez to a USL Academy contract pending league and federation approval. He will be eligible to be rostered ahead of Saturday's USL Championship match against Sacramento Republic FC at Heart Health Park on Saturday, July 12 at 9 p.m. MT.

This is the third USL Academy contract for the first team this season which provides the young Locos with opportunities to train and compete alongside the professional senior team without affecting their eligibility to play college soccer. Axel Valdivia and Raul Vazquez were both signed to Academy contracts before the 2025 season.

This is Villagomez' third consecutive year receiving a USL Academy contract with the Locos. The 18-year-old just returned from Seattle with the Locomotive U20 USL Academy team after participating in the ECNL Playoffs in their first season.

Joseluis is following in the footsteps of his brother, Jaime, who was signed to the first team on a pair of Academy contracts in 2021 and 2022.

USL Academy signings are presented by Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso.

Tickets for the remainder of the 2025 El Paso Locomotive FC season, including our next home match against Phoenix Rising FC on July 19, are on sale now via eplocomotivefc.com/tickets. El Paso's 30-match USL Championship schedule can also be found at eplocomotivefc.com/schedule.

For the best prices and priority seating to every Locomotive home match in 2025, become a Season Ticket Member today! Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025 Season are available now and can be secured online at eplocomotivefc.com/seasontickets, calling (915) 235-GOAL or texting (915) 666-2005.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.