Harvey St Clair Earns First Team of the Week Nod with Strong Defensive Display
July 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA, OK FC Tulsa defender Harvey St Clair has earned his first USL Championship Team of the Week nomination this season following an outstanding all-around performance in a hard fought 2-2 draw against Miami FC on July 5, 2025. St Clair showcased both defensive solidity and attacking flair, delivering a key assist and demonstrating exceptional resilience in critical defensive duels throughout his time on the pitch.
Key Stats
Minutes Played: 62 ¬Â²
Assist: 1
Touches: 38
Accurate Passes: 12 out of 16 (75%)
Key Passes: 2
Crosses (Accurate): 2 out of 8
Long Balls (Accurate): 2 out of 3
Big Chances Created: 1
Ground Duels Won: 8 out of 13
Penalty Won: 1
Total Tackles: 5
Clearances: 1
Fouls Drawn: 3
Match Impact
St Clair's defensive work rate, highlighted by 5 crucial tackles and his effectiveness in ground duels, combined with his attacking contribution, notably the assist for Eliot Goldthorp's goal and big chance created, proved critical in securing a valuable away point.
What's Next?With this strong performance, Harvey St Clair has set a high standard for himself and FC Tulsa as they aim to continue their positive momentum. FC Tulsa returns home to ONEOK Field to take on Las Vegas Lights on July 12 at 7:30 PM CT.
