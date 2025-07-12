Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

July 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







At a glance...

Evenly Matched: Neither SAFC nor Tampa Bay have taken the upper hand in the all-time series against each other, having drawn in all three of the sides' previous meetings. San Antonio stormed back from an 0-2 deficit on the road last season with a pair of late goals in the final 10 minutes of play to keep the series even.

West is Best: Since starting regular interconference competition in 2017, SAFC is 18-11-11 against the Eastern Conference with a +36 goal differential and 11 shutouts.

Spreading the Field: SAFC's attack has been balanced this season with its 22 goals coming from 12 different players. Jorge Hernandez, Luke Haakenson, Alex Greive and Alex Crognale have all scored multiple goals for SAFC.

---------------

What they had to say:

Forward Juan Agudelo

(On his recent goal contributions...)

"Yeah, I feel, on a personal level, my fitness has gotten better. I'm getting into better positions and gaining a bit more confidence and understanding of the teammates. Sometimes there's a lot of shuffling going around in the roster, so there's a lot of adjustments I feel like you got to make, but I think it's just credit to the way that we've been playing. Doesn't matter who's up top, if the team's winning, the striker is going to pick up an assist or goal."

(On having 12 different goal scorers this season ...)

"I feel like the coaches have done a really good job interchanging players. Almost everyone's gotten pretty good minutes this year and that's something that's new to me, but it's helping us, I feel like, in the long run, and helping the team kind of build chemistry into feeling a part of every single game and knowing exactly what to do if their jersey is called upon. I think it's a pretty good strategy to go long term into the playoffs, so it's the reason why those numbers are those numbers."

---------------

USL Championship Match #16 - San Antonio FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

Date: Saturday, July 12, 2025

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. CT

Stadium: Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX

Where to Watch: FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN+

Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 7-5-3 (24 pts; 2nd place in Western Conference)

Tampa Bay Rowdies: 3-9-2 (11 pts; 11th place in Eastern Conference)

All-time Series: SAFC and Tampa Bay will each be looking for its first win in the all-time series, with the previous three meetings all ending in draws.

Social Media Information:

Twitter: @SanAntonioFC

Facebook: San Antonio FC

Instagram: @sanantoniofc

Hashtags: #Defend210, #SAvTB







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 12, 2025

Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - San Antonio FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.