San Antonio FC Battles in 2-1 Rivalry Win Over El Paso Locomotive FC

July 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - San Antonio FC took its first step in recapturing the Copa Tejas trophy with a 2-1 road win over El Paso Locomotive FC.

The team made its intrastate challengers pay for an early mistake as Juan Agudelo gathered an intercepted pass and blasted a shot from distance to put SAFC up in the 11th minute.

El Paso evened the score after tapping in an initial blocked shot by Daniel Namani in goal in the 67th minute.

San Antonio locked in all three points with a clinical finish from Alex Crognale in the 83rd minute.

The trophy will be decided in the team's meeting in the regular season finale at Toyota Field in October.

Scoring Summary:

SA: Juan Agudelo 11'

ELP: Amando Moreno 67'

SA: Alex Crognale (Assisted by Nicky Hernandez) 83'

Next Up

San Antonio FC is back at home to face the Tampa Bay Rowdies Saturday, July 12. Kickoff from Toyota Field is set for 8:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network and ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

Postgame Notes:

SAFC improves to 7-5-3 on the season, taking over 2nd place in the Western Conference standings with 24 points. With its first win over El Paso since July 2023, San Antonio improves to 6-4-4 all-time against the Locomotive. Forward Juan Agudelo scored his second goal across all competitions this season and his 10th overall for the club. Defender Alex Crognale scored for the second time the season. Midfielder Nicky Hernandez assisted his second goal of the regular season and his team-leading third across all competitions. San Antonio's 22 regular-season goals have been scored by 12 different players. SAFC is undefeated in 36 straight matches when leading at halftime, going 33-0-3 in a streak dating back to October 2021 Goalkeeper Daniel Namani made his first USL Championship regular season appearance after playing two full matches in the USL Jägermeister Cup this season. Forward Alex Greive made his first appearance back from injury, last appearing May 10 against Oakland. Ricos SAFC Pro Academy product Landry Walker made his first appearance of the regular season.

SAFC Starting XI: Richard Sanchez (Daniel Namani 34'), Alex Crognale, Mitchell Taintor (Captain), Rece Buckmaster, Almir Soto, Jimmy Medranda (Abdi Salim 68'), Nicky Hernandez (Landry Walker 85'), Lucio Berron, Luke Haakenson, Juan Agudelo (Dmitrii Erofeev 68'), Jake LaCava (Alex Greive 85')

Substitutions Not Used: Shannon Gomez, Alexis Souahy

Disciplinary Summary:

SA: Yellow Card (Juan Agudelo) 15'

ELP: Yellow Card (Wilmer Cabrera) 28'

SA: Yellow Card (Jimmy Medranda) 45+4'

SA: Yellow Card (Almir Soto) 46'

SA: Yellow Card (Nicky Hernandez) 57'

ELP: Yellow Card (Ricky Ruiz) 77'

ELP: Yellow Card (Amando Moreno) 78'

SA: Yellow Card (Rece Buckmaster) 80'

SA: Yellow Card (Luke Haakenson) 81'

ELP: Yellow Card (Tony Alfaro) 81'

SA: Yellow Card (Mitchell Taintor) 81'

SA: Yellow Card (Lucio Berron) 86'

ELP: Second Yellow Card (Amando Moreno) 90+5'

Quotes:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On the win...)

"It's good. I'm happy with the guys after 90 minutes playing against a tough team. We were able to pull off the three points away from El Paso. In the first half, we were very good with the ball and with the pressure. In the second half, they take control of the game for the most part of the second half, but I believe we did defend well. After El Paso tied the game, we were able to go, push and get the second goal, and I'm happy with that. The way we closed the game, we didn't give up anything in front of our goal, so that's something that I'm very pleased with."

(On the team staying focused in the physical match ...)

"Well, we need to be better with the ball. El Paso moved the lines, they started pressing a little higher, they closed the gaps a little bit more, but we need to have the composure to play out of the back, to play with the ball. In the first half, we did it really well. Everybody looked comfortable, everybody looked sharp with the ball, and the second half, we stopped playing like that ... so that's something we need to be better with."

(On getting a win against one of the top teams in the West...)

"It shows the personality, that we can play with any team in the league, so make sure the players and the team knows they can go to any field and compete. It doesn't matter the result, at least we can compete with any team. Make sure we realize that we are that kind of team."

Defender Abdi Salim

(On the performance...)

"I feel good. Just from minute one, I sensed it was a rivalry match and as soon as I came on, the coaching staff told me to go in right away and set the tone and just don't fall back, and I'm happy to help the team secure the win. Three points on the road is never easy."

(On subbing on to help shut down El Paso...)

"As soon as I went on, I went on the right side where I'm not really familiar with, but just knowing that Coach [Llamosa] has that trust with me, I had to throw that aside and just do it, and shoutout to Alex [Crognale] and Mitch [Taintor], they helped me out really with speaking and just with the position, and in the end, I stayed five-wide in the back, and we secured the win."

Defender Alex Crognale

(On the win...)

"It was a battle. El Paso tried to make the game difficult, but we stayed composed, made good decisions and made plays when we needed to. It's a big result on the road for us."

(On the game-winning goal...)

"It felt good. Set piece, second phase and I just put myself in a good spot. Nicky [Hernandez] hit a moonshot, and I timed it well and hit it perfect, so I'm pretty happy."

