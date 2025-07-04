New Mexico United Releases Camo Merchandise Collection

July 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Albuquerque, NM - For the first time in the club's history, New Mexico United is releasing a limited edition "Salute to Service" merchandise collection. The special edition collection was released on the club's social media channels today and you can now view and purchase from the collection HERE. You can watch the club's "Top Gun" style video release on the club's instagram account HERE.

The player jersey consists of a green camouflage pattern throughout the garment, a white puma cat on the right chest, a bold black & white New Mexico United Shield on the left chest and the bold white logo of the jersey's partner, Sandia Resort & Casino, in the center of the jersey. The back of the jersey, underneath the nape of the neck, displays the Tribal Band of the Pueblo of Sandia. The rest of the 'Camo Collection' includes an Orange Camo Goalkeeper Jersey and a Black & Green Camo Pattern 1/4 zip jacket that is available online now and will all be available in the United Retail Store starting this Saturday 7/5.

"This collection is being introduced to honor all of our nation's service members, veterans and their families," said United President Ron Patel. "We see it as a way to give back to the community and the families that have sacrificed everything for all of us ."

A portion of the proceeds from the Camo Collection will be donated to Paws & Stripes, a non profit organization who are, in their words, "Saving Lives, Two at a Time!" Paws & Stripes offer a variety of programs to fit the needs of the Veteran community. From their 12-month Veteran service dog program to their six-week companion animal program, or their ongoing individual therapy options, Paws & Stripes offers low cost/no cost services to Veterans and their families suffering from the trauma, depression, PTSD, traumatic brain injury, military sexual assault, chronic pain and sucidality.

"When I first looked at this kit, I felt a sense of pride to be able to represent a fraction of what the military does for us. " said Talen Maples, United's Co-Captain and son of a Retired Chief Master Seargent in the United States Air Force. "It will definitely be a meaningful game for me while playing in that kit. We just want to show our gratitude to those who help protect our freedom."

The Black and Yellow (or in this case Black & Camo Green!) return to action on the road tonight, as they take on Pittsburgh Riverhounds at Highmark Financial Stadium in the Steel City. Kick-off is scheduled for 5pm MT and the club will wear the Camo Kit in the match tonight! Fans can watch tonight's match on CBS Sports Golazo (in English) or on Estrella TV, Channel 7.2, (in Spanish) United's next home match is July 12th against Charleston Battery, where United will also wear the Camo Collection on the pitch! Fans can purchase tickets to see their first-in-the-West New Mexico United battle Eastern Conference foe Charleston HERE. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM on July 12th, and United will honor past and present service members, as we celebrate 'Soccer Salutes Service.'"







