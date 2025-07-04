Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC at El Paso Locomotive

July 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Back in Copa Tejas: SAFC travels to El Paso for its first Copa Tejas rivalry match this season after missing out on the 2024 edition for the first time in three seasons. In 2022 and 2023, SAFC swept both the Copa Tejas trophy for head-to-head record against El Paso and former side RGV Toros, as well as the shield, which is awarded to the USL Championship, MLS, NWSL or USL League One side with the highest point-per-game.

Carrying the Momentum: San Antonio FC is coming off back-to-back shutout wins in the USL Jägermeister Cup, defeating both the reigning USL Championship and USL League One title winners in the same week.

Set the Tempo: SAFC currently has the third-most goals in the Western Conference with 20. San Antonio has outshot its competition in 10 of its first 14 matches and is fourth in the league with 177 shots this season.

USL Championship Match #15 - San Antonio FC at El Paso Locomotive FC

Date: Friday, July 4, 2025

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. CT

Stadium: Southwest University Park, El Paso, TX

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 6-5-3 (21 pts; 4th place in Western Conference)

El Paso Locomotive FC: 6-3-5 (23 pts; 2nd place in Western Conference)

All-time Series: SAFC will be looking for its first win over El Paso in two years, a 2-1 win on the road over the Locomotive in July 2023. SAFC missed out on the 2024 Copa Tejas trophy after a loss and a draw in its two contests against the intrastate rivals last season but still leads the all-time series 5-4-4.

