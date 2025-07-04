Monterey Bay Travels to Indianapolis for Eastern Conference Contest

July 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana - Monterey Bay FC (5-6-4, 19 points) takes to the skies for a trip to Indianapolis on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PT against Eastern Conference side Indy Eleven (3-5-5, 14 points) at Michael A. Carroll Stadium in Week 18 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season. Live streaming of the match will be available on ESPN+.

Monterey Bay enters the weekend in a bit of down stretch of form following the club's loss to Oakland in USL Jägermeister Cup play this past weekend and will look to use its match against an also-struggling Indy Eleven side to spark a turnaround. On the positive side, Monterey Bay remains above the line in sixth position in the Western Conference table despite recent results and still controls its own destiny going into the final group stage match of the Jägermeister Cup in a few weeks. A week after resting a few key players in cup play, the Seasiders are expected to return to full strength in Indianapolis with the team focused on getting back in the win column.

Former Monterey Bay FC midfielder James Murphy signed with Indy Eleven after spending the previous season in Detroit. Murphy is enjoying a solid campaign thus far, leading Indy Eleven in minutes (1,128) with appearances in all 13 league matches (12 starts) for the Eastern Conference side. This weekend will mark the New Jersey native's second-ever match against his former California-based club.

The Crisp-and-Kelp and Indy Eleven last met over a year ago on May 4, 2024 in Seaside. Scoreless for nearly 90 minutes, the visitors successfully completed the smash and grab with a late 88th minute winner to stun the Cardinale Stadium crowd and give Indy its first win in the series. Despite the previous result, Monterey Bay FC still owns the all-time head-to-head with a 2-1-0 record and a +5 goal difference (8-3) against Indy Eleven, including a win in the club's only other match to date at Michael A. Carroll Stadium.

Indy Eleven vs. Monterey Bay FC

Venue: Michael A. Carroll Stadium; Indianapolis, Indiana

Date: Saturday, July 5, 2025; 4:30 p.m. PT

Weather: Partly cloudy and 88°F

2025 Records

Indy Eleven (3-5-5, 14 pts, 9th East); Monterey Bay FC (5-6-4, 19 pts, 6th West)







