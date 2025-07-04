Switchbacks Lose to Louisville City, 0-1

July 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release









Louisville City FC's Taylor Davila versus Colorado Springs Switchbacks' Anthony Fontana

Louisville City FC's Taylor Davila versus Colorado Springs Switchbacks' Anthony Fontana
(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Credit: Isaiah Downing)

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks battled a tough battle against Louisville City FC at Weidner Field, ending with a final score of 0-1.

Louisville scored the lone goal early in the match in the 9th minute. Louisville player earned a throw-in, tossing it into the middle of the box, and both defenders on each side went to head it up. The ball went to the back left side of the box up high where #15 Emanuel Prerez headed the ball towards teammate #9 Phillip Goodrum, who quickly turned around, sending the ball into the back of the net.

In the 22nd minute, #1 Christian Herrera went down in the net and had to be subbed out for #32 Jonathan Burke, officially making his Switchbacks debut. Burke held his own ground, earning three saves and making two clearances.

The Switchbacks throughout the whole match fought to equalize by attempting fourteen shots, creating two big chances, and holding a possession rate of 62.9%. Defensively, the Switchbacks made sure Louisville did not score any other goals by winning eight tackles and making four interceptions.

Switchbacks head onto the road to battle Birmingham Legion on July 19th. Mark your calendars as the Switchbacks take on Texoma for Christmas in July on Saturday, July 26th. To stay up to date on the Switchbacks schedule, head HERE.

Post-Match Quotes: James Chambers

Overall thoughts:

"Yeah, look, the first half wasn't acceptable. It wasn't good enough. We didn't perform at our levels, and we gave away a ridiculous, ridiculous goal. Again, pretty standard at this point that we do that, and in the second half, really happy with the response, excellent. Probably should have gotten a goal earlier in the half that probably would have pushed us on to win it. But again, we can't get that elusive goal. And then, the game runs out. I don't think they hurt us too much in outplay, a lot of set pieces, and we didn't deal with the one that is the big moment in the game."

On Jonathan Burke coming in for Christian Herrera:

"Jon steps in and does really well. So pleased for him, thinking he had a couple of good collecting moments in the box and did well. Pleased for him."

On the team's perseverance for the rest of the season:

"Yeah, the fight was definitely there in the second half. There's no doubt about that, and they deserve to get more. But we left 45 minutes on the table, so we know that again, look, we're competing with the teams that are around the top, and things aren't going our way. We show that we can compete, but competing is one thing that's only half the battle. You've got to go and get it done on the other side. So we'll rest, we'll recover, and we'll look forward to Birmingham."

Jon Burke:

On Switchbacks' debut:

"I mean, I think I was prepared to go in like I am in every game, I watched a lot of film on them (Louisville), which helped me get prepared mentally. Overall, I think the guys showed more heart in the second half than in the first. Just getting used to the new goalkeeper coming in. Look, Chris (Herrera) and I are completely different, but the same in a way. But I'm just proud of the guys for the effort they put in. There were a few shaky moments, but the back line, especially, just pulled through. And I'm so proud of them for what they did individually and as a group."

Matt Mahoney:

On tonight's performance:

"In the second half, we took it to them. We played bravely. You know, our substitutions made a difference. Came in. We got our chances, just didn't finish them. But now we have a little break. You know, I think 10 days, two weeks till the second half of the season starts. So we'll get a little reset, and we'll be back. You know, we know we're playing well. We're getting chances. So we just got to clean up a couple of things, turn it around. We'll be alright."

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Christian Herrera (0), Jonathan Burke (3) LOU: Damian Las (2)

Goals: COS: N/A LOU: Goodrum (A:Perez) (9')

YC:COS: Fjeldberg (26'), Johnson (45+4'), Ward (90+1) LOU: Dia (11'), Goodrum (49')









