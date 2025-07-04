Mertz Bags Winner for Hounds on Fourth of July

July 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Riverhounds had an Independence Day to celebrate after Robbie Mertz scored the only goal of the match for a 1-0 win over Western Conference-leading New Mexico United tonight at Highmark Stadium.

Mertz's tally was his third of the season for the Hounds (6-6-2), and goalkeeper Eric Dick made three saves for his sixth shutout of the season across all competitions.

The Hounds are now 5-2-1 all-time on the Fourth of July at Highmark Stadium, and they picked up tonight's win by outshooting New Mexico (8-5-1), 18-6, despite having only 31 percent of possession.

First half

New Mexico, the top possession team in the USL Championship, came out on the ball and with a territorial edge in the opening minutes. But the Hounds quickly worked their way into the match and showed their intent on the counter, starting with a near-breakaway for Augi Williams that was turned away by New Mexico goalkeeper Alex Tambakis.

The Hounds continued to work forward, and in the 21st minute, Guillaume Vacter turned a corner kick by Mertz onto the left post, the first of many near misses in the contest.

In the 38th minute, Vacter struck the opposite bar after Sean Suber headed a free kick by Mertz back across the face of goal, denying the French defender a first pro goal for a second time.

Second half

New Mexico's best chance came after Luke Biasi mistimed his tackle on Mukwelle Akale just outside of the box, giving the visitors a free kick. Akale took the free kick and tried to curl it over the wall, but Dick shuffled quickly to his left to get a palm on the ball and knock it over the bar.

Williams would be the next Hounds player denied by the post, as he worked his way into the right side of the box and struck a firm shot that rebounded straight back into play after hitting the upright squarely in the 62nd minute.

Finally, Mertz made the breakthrough in the 73rd minute after Danny Griffin intercepted a pass in New Mexico territory. Griffin fed Williams on the left, and the initial shot was saved, but Mertz followed up on the play and smashed the ball home from 7 yards out.

The Hounds saw out the match from that point, allowing only one shot - a rising effort over the bar from atop the box - after taking the lead.

Modelo Man of the Match

Robbie Mertz was a menace in attack all night for the Hounds even before finding the net. He finished with four chances created, eight touches in the opponents box and won three free kicks, in addition to winning 6 of 10 duels.

What's next?

The Hounds have a few extra days of rest in the coming week before hosting a key Eastern Conference matchup against Loudoun United FC (8-4-1) at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 13. The Hounds fell in their first meeting this season with Loudoun, 2-1, in Virginia back in April.

Riverhounds SC lineup (3-4-2-1) - Eric Dick; Guillaume Vacter, Sean Suber, Beto Ydrach; Luke Biasi (Junior Etou 72'), Jackson Walti (Bradley Sample 72'), Danny Griffin, Perrin Barnes; Robbie Mertz (Max Broughton 88'), Charles Ahl (Bertin Jacquesson 72'); Augi Williams (Jason Bouregy 90+3')

New Mexico United lineup (4-2-3-1) - Alex Tambakis; Will Seymore (Christopher Gloster 88'), Talen Maples, Ousman Jabang, Jaylin Lindsay; Gedion Zelalem, Sergio Rivas; Luiz Fernando, Zico Bailey (Tomas Pondeca 87'), Mukwelle Akale (McKinze Gaines 73'); Marlon Vargas (Thomas Amang 73')

Scoring summary

PIT - Robbie Mertz 73'

Discipline summary

PIT - Luke Biasi 54' (caution - tactical foul)

NM - Luiz Fernando 87' (caution - unsporting behavior)

PIT - Perrin Barnes 87' (caution - unsporting behavior)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.