Late Goal Costs El Paso Locomotive FC in Copa Tejas Clash

July 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - In the highest attended home match in club history, El Paso Locomotive FC lost a heartbreaker in 2-1 fashion against San Antonio FC on Friday night at Southwest University Park.

Gabi Torres set up Wahab Ackwei on an early cross for his second goal of the season before Andy Cabrera turned in Locomotive's first penalty opportunity of the year to double the lead in the second half. Despite a strong push from the hosts, Locomotive remained undefeated when they lead at halftime (4W-0L-2D).

Locomotive were forced to defend early and ultimately let a goal slip by in the 11th minute after a giveaway in the back. El Paso created a few good chances on the counter and held 57 percent of possession but still trailed at the break.

Los Locos took control early in the second half with Amando Moreno following up a deflected shot from Frank Daroma to even the match up. An unmarked player after a cleared ball on a set piece, however, was enough for the visitors to walk away with three points.

GAME NOTES

Today's match at Southwest University Park was the most attended home match in club history surpassing a July 1, 2023 clash against New Mexico United.

Amando Moreno delivered his fifth goal of the season in league play.

FORECAST: 92ºF, partly cloudy ATTENDANCE:8432

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP - Amando Moreno 67'

SA - Juan Agudelo 11', Alex Crognale 83' (Nicky Hernandez)

LINEUPS

ELP - (4-3-3) Jahmali Waite, Gabi Torres (Noah Dollenmayer 82'), Wahab Ackwei (Kofi Twumasi 46'), Tony Alfaro, Alvaro Quezada (Memo Diaz 63'), Robert Coronado (Ricky Ruiz 63'), Eric Calvillo, Frank Daroma, Amando Moreno, Beto Avila (Frank Lopez 82'), Wilmer "Andy" Cabrera

Subs Not Used: Sebastian Mora-Mora, Daniel Carter, Raul Vazquez, Kenneth Hoban

SA - (4-3-3) Richard Sanchez (Daniel Namani 34'), Jimmy Medranda (Abdi Salim 68'), Mitchell Taintor, Alex Crognale, Rece Buckmaster, Almir Soto, Nicky Hernandez (Landry Walker 85'), Lucio Berron, Luke Haakenson, Jake Lacava (Alex Grieve 85'), Juan Agudelo (Dmitrii Erofeev 68')

Subs Not Used: Alexis Souahy, Shannon Gomez

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP - Andy Cabrera (Yellow) 28', Ricky Ruiz (Yellow) 77', Amando Moreno (Yellow) 77', Tony Alfaro (Yellow) 81', Amando Moreno (Red) 90'+5'

SA - Juan Agudelo (Yellow) 15', Jimmy Medranda (Yellow) 45'+4', Almir Soto (Yellow) 46', Nicky Hernandez (Yellow) 57', Rece Buckmaster (Yellow) 80', Mitchell Taintor (Yellow) 81', Lucio Berrón (Yellow) 86'

MATCH STATS: ELP | SA

GOALS: 1|2

ASSISTS: 0|1

POSSESSION: 62|38

SHOTS: 10|9

SHOTS ON GOAL: 3|2

SAVES: 0|2

FOULS: 12|25

OFFSIDES: 3|1

CORNERS: 5|2

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC head back to California for a fourth time this season to take on Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday, July 12 at Heart Health Park at 9 p.m. MT. The match will be streaming on ESPN+.







