Hartford Takes Home Win in Motor City Rematch

July 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







After more than 100 minutes of play, Hartford defeated Detroit City FC 2-1 in an exciting rematch from two weeks ago. Athletic is now on a two game win streak in USL Championship play.

Just four minutes and 45 seconds into the first half, Hartford netted the first goal of the game. Deshane Beckford received the ball just outside the 18-yard box and got around his defender to fire off a cross. It was blocked but rebounded off two DCFC players to land at the feet of Jonathan Jiménez who reacted quickly to fire off a shot into the left side netting, putting Hartford up 1-0. This marks his first goal in USL Championship play this season.

In the 22nd minute, the Boys in Green did it again. The play started with an interception from Jordan Scarlett. Hartford's captain played it out wide to Emmanuel Samadia who took off down the left sideline. Samadia played the ball across the field to Michee Ngalina as he made a run into the box. Ngalina got a cross off and Mamadou Dieng was there to head the ball into the back of the net. It's Dieng's fourth goal in regular season play, second on the team behind Kyle Edwards. The goal also moves Dieng into a tie with Edwards and Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. for second in goals for Hartford all time (15).

The Rouge and Gold responded in the 37th minute with a goal from Ates Diouf. The Senegalese forward won the ball near his own 18-yard box and sprinted down the pitch for the counter attack. Diouf played it to Darren Smith who was attacking with him, and as he entered Hartford's box, GK Antony Siaha came out to challenge for the ball. He stopped Smith but the ball bounced back out to Diouf who put Detroit one step closer, 2-1.

The scoreline remained as such through the end of the first half.

Four minutes after coming out of the locker room, the Green & Blue earned a penalty kick when TJ Presthus was fouled on a corner kick. Ngalina stood over the PK, but his attempt was saved by GK Carlos Saldaña.

In the 61st minute, Siaha made one of his signature acrobatic saves to keep Detroit at one goal. Jeciel Cedeño received the ball almost 30 yards out and fired off a powerful shot. The ball had some spin on it and was swerving towards the side netting when Siaha threw his 6'5" frame to the side to block it. His job wasn't done yet though as DCFC won the rebound and got the ball back into the box. Cedeño got on the end of it, redirecting the ball towards goal and forcing Siaha to make another diving save.

Hartford and Detroit traded shots, blocks and saves for the rest of the match, and the Boys in Green brought home three crucial points in Championship play.

The Green & Blue next play at home on Wednesday, July 16 at 7:30 PM against the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Tickets are available at hartfordathletic.com/tickets.

FAST STATS

HARTFORD DETROIT

Shots 9 13

Shots On Target 4 5

Corners 5 6

Fouls 19 11

Offsides 1 1

Possession 31.3% 68.7%

Passing Accuracy 52.4% 79.8%

Saves 4 2

SCORING SUMMARY

HARTFORD DETROIT

5 ¬Â² - Jonathan Jiménez 38 ¬Â² - Ates Diouf (Darren Smith)

23 ¬Â² - Mamadou Dieng (Michee Ngalina)

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

HARTFORD DETROIT

34 ¬Â² - Mamadou Dieng (Yellow) 21 ¬Â² - Ates Diouf (Yellow)

36 ¬Â² - Deshane Beckford (Yellow)

44 ¬Â² - Beverly Makangila (Yellow)

76 ¬Â² - Marlon Hairston (Yellow)

80 ¬Â² - Antony Siaha (Yellow)

LINEUPS

HARTFORD DETROIT

77 (GK) Antony Siaha 91 (GK) Carlos Saldaña

19 (DF) Emmanuel Samadia 30 (DF) Devon Amoo-Mensah

22 (DF) TJ Presthus 12 (DF) Michael Bryant

4 (DF) Jordan Scarlett (C) (Adrián Diz Pe, 84 ¬Â²) 4 (DF) Shane Wiedt

15 (DF) Joe Farrell 13 (DF) Matthew Sheldon (Jeciel Cedeño, 58 ¬Â²)

2 (MF) Sebastian Anderson 39 (MF) Ryan Williams

6 (MF) Beverly Makangila 8 (MF) Abdoulaye Diop (Connor Rutz, 58 ¬Â²)

17 (MF) Jonathan Jiménez (Adewale Obalola, 82 ¬Â²) 14 (MF) Haruki Yamazaki

7 (FW) Deshane Beckford (Marlon Hairston, 66 ¬Â²) 32 (MF) Ates Diouf

9 (FW) Mamadou Dieng 3 (MF) Alexander Villanueva

11 (FW) Michee Ngalina 7 (FW) Darren Smith (Sebastián Guenzatti, 73 ¬Â²)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 12, 2025

