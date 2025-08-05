Hartford Looks to Move into Playoff Positions against Miami

August 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Athletic comes into this midweek game against Miami FC after a 4-0 thumping of New Mexico United last Wednesday, followed by a weekend off to rest and recharge. The Boys in Green have been gaining momentum in the month of July, earning 10 points from five matches across all competitions. This matchup promises to be a highly-contested one as both teams look to move up in the table and move into playoff contention. Trinity Health Stadium will be the site of Touch a Truck Night, along with fan-favorite $2 beers, $1 hot dogs.

HARTFORD ATHLETIC v. MIAMI FC

WHEN: Wednesday, August 6th, 7:30PM

WHERE: Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford, CT

PROMOTION: Touch a Truck pres. by Work Zone Safety & $2 Beer/$1 Hot Dogs pres. by Modelo

Press High, Counter Fast

Hartford's dominant win over New Mexico United was a lesson in counterattacking play. While only maintaining 26.8% of possession, the Green & Blue posted a 2.86 xG - and netted four goals - by catching the visiting side in transition. The Boys in Green came out ready to press New Mexico and disrupt their normal style of play. Many of Athletic's chances came because United gave up the ball under pressure and Hartford was able to take advantage of the moment in transition. Dieng's first goal was only possible because Marlon Hairston forced a turnover in the midfield. The final goal of the game came when Kyle Edwards picked off a pass in midfield and took off at speed. Illustrating this perfectly, Hartford posted 15 interceptions to New Mexico's six and 53 recoveries to their 44. The Green & Blue then wasted no time getting the ball up the field with 68.3% of passes going forward and 21.8% of them being long balls. This high-energy press will be key to securing three points against Miami FC.

Pivotal Week in Play Off Push

This week's matches will be crucial in Hartford's hunt for a playoff spot. Despite sitting four places below the playoff line, the Boys in Green are only three points away from earning a spot in the post-season. Additionally, both opponents that Hartford will face sit within those three points, meaning that the results of these games will greatly impact each team's position in the table. Also benefitting the Green & Blue is the fact that the side has at least one game in hand over everyone in the Eastern Conference, so they have more opportunities to bring home points than other clubs do at this point in the season.

We Asked, Michee Delivered

Last week's player to watch stepped up to the plate and put on a stellar performance against New Mexico United. Michee Ngalina was a disruptive force, setting the press with Mamadou Dieng and making it difficult for the visiting team to play out of the back. Offensively, the 5'11" forward was key in creating chaos that the New Mexico backline was unable to handle, with three shots, five final third entries, and three of four successful dribbles. He scored the third goal of the match, a beautiful one-touch finish that curled into the side netting, safely out of reach of the goalkeeper. In the prematch interviews, Ngalina promised that fans would see his back flip goal celebration soon, and he delivered.

About the Opponent

Miami FC currently sits in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, one spot below the playoff line. The Florida side has a record of 5-8-4 in USL Championship regular season play. However, over the last five games, Miami has struggled to find a win, taking home three draws and two losses. Miami FC and Hartford Athletic have faced off 10 times since 2021, with a very even record of results for both sides. The Green & Blue have come home with four wins, one draw, and five losses. At Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford has a record of 2-2-1 against Miami FC. Last year's home game was a close 3-2 win that saw Deshane Beckford score the opening goal on a fast break transition that caught the goalkeeper way out of his box.

Players to Watch

Hartford - Mamadou Dieng, FW, #9

Hartford's speedy and hardworking #9 is starting to find his stride this season, making him an absolute joy to watch. He has scored four goals in the past five league games, including two in last week's dominant 4-0 defeat of New Mexico United. Dieng's pace and technical ability were on full display as he beat his defender with a double stepover for the first goal and picked off a pass back to the goalkeeper for his second. This performance earned the 6'2 forward USL Championship Player of the Week honors. With these two goals, Dieng also became Hartford's All-Time Leading Goal Scorer (19) in just his second season with the Green & Blue. Defensively, Momo is crucial to starting Hartford's press, using his speed to put pressure on opponents' defenders.

Miami - Francisco Bonfiglio, FW, #9

Francisco Bonfiglio has proven himself to be a force to be reckoned with in his first season in the league. The Argentinian forward is tied with Charleston's Cal Jennings and Loudoun's Abdellatif Aboukoura for first in the league in goals scored (11). Four of these came during the month of July when Bonfiglio averaged a goal every 89 minutes. This run of goals earned Miami's #9 a USL Championship Player of the Month Nomination, alongside Hartford's Dieng. Bonfiglio has demonstrated his versatility in front of goal, scoring with his right (8), his left (1) and his head (2). He also leads the team across several stats, including shots (38), shots on target (25), conversion rate (28.9%), duels (212) and aerial duels (98).

Inside the Huddle

Join the Conversation

For live updates, follow along on Twitter using the hashtag #HFDvMIA







