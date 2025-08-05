Rhode Island FC Kicks off Three-Game Homestand vs. Detroit City FC Tomorrow

August 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







Rhode Island FC returns to Centreville Bank Stadium to face Detroit City FC in Week 23 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season.

WHO

Rhode Island FC

Detroit City FC

WHEN

Wednesday, August 6

7:00 p.m. ET

WHERE

Centreville Bank Stadium

11 Tidewater St.

Pawtucket, R.I. 02860

BROADCAST

myRITV, ESPN+

RADIO

790 The Score (790 AM)

THEME

Wicked Good Weeknight

GAME PREVIEW

Detroit City has struggled mightily for form in the USL Championship since its 2-0 win vs. Rhode Island FC on April 19, winning just one of its last 10 USL Championship games. In that stretch, Detroit has been shut out four times, averaging less than one goal per game with a 1W-4T-5L record. The dropped points have been costly for Detroit, as nine of its last 10 opponents have been Eastern Conference teams. While Detroit did pick up a 2-0 win over Miami FC on June 21, Le Rouge has taken just 14 of a possible 39 points vs. Eastern Conference teams this season and will need to turn things around to protect its current sixth-place position in the Eastern Conference standings. Rhode Island FC and Miami FC are the only two Eastern Conference teams Detroit has beaten this season. Wednesday's game vs. RIFC kicks off a four-game stretch of Eastern Conference opponents, giving the club an opportunity to right the ship with the business end of the season approaching.

Rhode Island FC's return to USL Championship action ended in disappointment at Highmark Stadium last time out when it fell 2-0. Although the Ocean State club generated a handful of chances in the first half and entered the locker room scoreless, things quickly unraveled in the second half when The 'Hounds scored two goals in a seven-minute span to take control of the game. In the 69th minute, JJ Williams was shown a straight red card, making a difficult game even harder for the Ocean State club. Although RIFC was not completely quiet on the attack, taking nine shots, it only put two on target, and was not able to create enough to beat the reigning USL Championship Goalkeeper of the Year Erick Dick. Ultimately, RIFC came back from Pittsburgh empty-handed, and is now winless in its last five USL Championship games. Playing its next two games at Centreville Bank Stadium, where the club has not lost in four-straight games in all competitions, the Ocean State club will have a great opportunity to bounce back in front of its home fans.







