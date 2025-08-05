Rhode Island FC Kicks off Three-Game Homestand vs. Detroit City FC Tomorrow
August 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC News Release
Rhode Island FC returns to Centreville Bank Stadium to face Detroit City FC in Week 23 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season.
WHO
Rhode Island FC
Detroit City FC
WHEN
Wednesday, August 6
7:00 p.m. ET
WHERE
Centreville Bank Stadium
11 Tidewater St.
Pawtucket, R.I. 02860
BROADCAST
myRITV, ESPN+
RADIO
790 The Score (790 AM)
THEME
Wicked Good Weeknight
GAME PREVIEW
Detroit City has struggled mightily for form in the USL Championship since its 2-0 win vs. Rhode Island FC on April 19, winning just one of its last 10 USL Championship games. In that stretch, Detroit has been shut out four times, averaging less than one goal per game with a 1W-4T-5L record. The dropped points have been costly for Detroit, as nine of its last 10 opponents have been Eastern Conference teams. While Detroit did pick up a 2-0 win over Miami FC on June 21, Le Rouge has taken just 14 of a possible 39 points vs. Eastern Conference teams this season and will need to turn things around to protect its current sixth-place position in the Eastern Conference standings. Rhode Island FC and Miami FC are the only two Eastern Conference teams Detroit has beaten this season. Wednesday's game vs. RIFC kicks off a four-game stretch of Eastern Conference opponents, giving the club an opportunity to right the ship with the business end of the season approaching.
Rhode Island FC's return to USL Championship action ended in disappointment at Highmark Stadium last time out when it fell 2-0. Although the Ocean State club generated a handful of chances in the first half and entered the locker room scoreless, things quickly unraveled in the second half when The 'Hounds scored two goals in a seven-minute span to take control of the game. In the 69th minute, JJ Williams was shown a straight red card, making a difficult game even harder for the Ocean State club. Although RIFC was not completely quiet on the attack, taking nine shots, it only put two on target, and was not able to create enough to beat the reigning USL Championship Goalkeeper of the Year Erick Dick. Ultimately, RIFC came back from Pittsburgh empty-handed, and is now winless in its last five USL Championship games. Playing its next two games at Centreville Bank Stadium, where the club has not lost in four-straight games in all competitions, the Ocean State club will have a great opportunity to bounce back in front of its home fans.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 5, 2025
- Rhode Island FC Kicks off Three-Game Homestand vs. Detroit City FC Tomorrow - Rhode Island FC
- Detroit City FC Hits the Road for Midweek Clash at Rhode Island FC - Detroit City FC
- Phoenix Rising FC Mutually Parts Ways with Defender Alejandro Araneda - Phoenix Rising FC
- Hartford Looks to Move into Playoff Positions against Miami - Hartford Athletic
- Rhode Island FC Adds Midfielder Matthew Corcoran on Loan from Nashville SC - Rhode Island FC
- MBFC Acquires Johnny Klein from Charleston Battery - Monterey Bay FC
- Midfielder Hope Avayevu Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 22 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Four Locos Earn Spots on Team of the Week After Historic Team Performance - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Cristian Parano Named to Team of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- Matt Mahoney and Akeem O'Connor-Ward Have Been Named to Team of the Week for Week 22 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Dieng Earns USL Player of the Week Honors Following Two-Goal Night and Club Record - Hartford Athletic
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rhode Island FC Stories
- Rhode Island FC Kicks off Three-Game Homestand vs. Detroit City FC Tomorrow
- Rhode Island FC Adds Midfielder Matthew Corcoran on Loan from Nashville SC
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Detroit City FC: August 6, 2025
- Rhode Island FC Falls 2-0 to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Rhode Island FC Returns to Highmark Stadium on Saturday