Rhode Island FC Adds Midfielder Matthew Corcoran on Loan from Nashville SC

August 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today that it has acquired 19-year-old midfielder Matthew Corcoran on loan from Major League Soccer club Nashville SC, pending league and federation approval. The Dallas, Texas native previously worked with current Rhode Island FC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith at Birmingham Legion FC from 2022-2023, and will reunite with Smith after gaining valuable MLS experience in Nashville.

"Matthew is a talented, young midfielder who has high quality and vision in possession," Smith said. "His ability to read the game will add an extra dimension to our team as we move into a crucial stretch of the season."

Prior to joining RIFC, the young midfielder impressed in his first season in Major League Soccer, logging 243 minutes in three starts and seven appearances for Nashville. In a 2-2 tie vs. New York City FC on May 31, the FC Dallas Academy product picked up his first two MLS assists (secondary assists) with a pair of long-range passes. Recently, Corcoran slotted a goal for Nashville in a friendly vs. English Premier League side Aston Villa, helping the club fight back from a 2-0 deficit to secure an exciting 2-2 tie in its first-ever game against Premier League opposition.

Prior to his time in Nashville, the teenager made 54 appearances across three seasons with Birmingham Legion FC, scoring one goal and adding four assists. He signed his first professional deal with the Alabama club at just 15 years old after three years at FC Dallas Academy.

On the international stage, Corcoran has experience at the U-17, U19 and U-20 levels for the United States. In 2023, he represented The Stars and Stripes at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia, starting three of the team's four games, including a narrow 3-2 loss to eventual champions, Germany, in the Round of 16.

Name: Matthew Corcoran

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6-0

Weight: 170 lbs.

Birthday: Feb. 17, 2006

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Previous teams: Nashville SC (MLS), Birmingham Legion FC (USLC), North Texas SC (USL1)

