Boys in Blue Record Clean Sheet in 3-0 Victory

July 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indianapolis - In a commanding performance at home, Indy Eleven powered past Monterey Bay FC with a 3-0 victory, backed by a strong attacking display and a clean sheet from goalkeeper Hunter Sulte.

Goals from Aodhan Quinn, Jack Blake, and Romario Williams sealed the win, as the Boys in Blue continue their climb up the USL Championship Eastern Conference standings. The win lifts Indy Eleven to seventh in the East with 17 points through 14 matches.

The Boys in Blue wasted no time asserting themselves in the match. In the eighth minute, captain Aodhan Quinn struck first with a composed finish after receiving a well-placed pass from Jack Blake. The goal was Quinn's third of the campaign and his 57th in USL Championship play, moving him into a tie for 21st on the league's all-time scoring list. Blake's assist marked the 25th of his USLC career. Indy Eleven is third in the USL Championship in goals scored in the opening 15 minutes.

Just before halftime, Blake added a goal of his own, converting a penalty kick in first-half stoppage time to make it 2-0. It marked Indy's 14th first-half goal of the season, good for second in the league. Blake is now tied for the team lead with four goals in 2025, increasing his career USLC total to 36 goals.

Indy's back line held firm throughout the night. Elvis Amoh and Cam Lindley continued to snuff out early Monterey Bay attacks in the opening minutes, while James Murphy contributed with steady defensive coverage and effective ball movement through the midfield.

Goalkeeper Hunter Sulte recorded several key saves, earning his third clean sheet of the year and 12th with the club over the last two seasons. The performance marks another strong showing from an Indy defense that continues to gain consistency at home.

In the 83rd minute, Romario Williams sealed the match with a well-placed strike following a perfectly centered pass from Oliver Brynéus. The goal was Williams' third of the campaign and his 63rd in USL Championship play, tying him for 15th on the USLC all-time list.

USL Championship

Indy Eleven 3:0 Monterey Bay FC

Sat., July 5, 2025 - 7:30 p.m.

Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis

Weather: Sunny, 93 degrees

Attendance: 9,169

2025 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 4-5-5 (-1), 17 pts; #7 in Eastern Conference

Monterey Bay FC: 5-7-4 (-4), 19 pts; #7 in Western Conference

Scoring Summary

IND - Aodhan Quinn (Jack Blake) 8'

IND - Jack Blake (penalty) 45'+11

IND - Romario Williams (Oliver Brynéus) 83'

Discipline Summary

MB - Jacob Muir (caution) 60'

Indy Eleven line-up:  Hunter Sulte, James Musa, Josh O'Brien (Elliot Collier 86'), Hayden White, Aodhan Quinn (captain), James Murphy, Cam Lindley, Bruno Rendón (Pat Hogan 69'), Jack Blake (Romario Williams 80'), Maalique Foster (Oliver Brynéus 69'), Elvis Amoh (Edward Kizza 80').

Indy Eleven Subs not used:  Reice Charles Cook, Finn McRobb.

Monterey Bay FC line-up:  Nico Campuzano (Sam Gomez 45'+5), Sami Guediri (Grant Robinson 56'), Carlos Guzmán, Alex Lara, Jacob Muir, Wesley Fonguck, Joel Garcia Jr., Anton Søjberg (Adam Larsson 63'), Mobi Fehr (Xavi Gnaulati 56'), Luke Ivanovic, Ilijah Paul (Mayele Malango 65').

Monterey Bay FC subs not used:  Pierce Gallaway, Nicholas Gordon.







