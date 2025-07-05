Adedokun's First-Half Strike Lifts Lexington SC to 1-0 Victory over Phoenix Rising FC

July 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







PHOENIX, Ariz. - Lexington SC earned a key result on the road Friday night, defeating Phoenix Rising FC 1-0 at Phoenix Rising Stadium behind a composed first-half finish and a strong defensive performance.

The decisive moment came in the 34th minute when midfielder #71 Michael Adedokun found space inside the box and slotted home the lone goal of the match. The visitors managed the tempo effectively throughout the contest and maintained control under pressure.

Defensively, Lexington was organized and compact, limiting Phoenix to eight total shots and zero shots on target over the full 90 minutes. Goalkeeper Brooks Thompson earned the clean sheet, supported by a disciplined back line that absorbed pressure late and remained composed in transition.

Lexington finished the match with seven total shots, including three on target, while holding 46.5% of possession. The result adds to a growing run of positive form as the team continues to climb the USL Championship standings.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.