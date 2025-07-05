Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Charleston Battery

July 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. - North Carolina FC hits the road to the Palmetto State to face off against the Charleston Battery in the Southern Derby on Sunday, July 6, at 5 p.m. ET at Patriots Point. The match will air nationally on CBS Sports Network.

This will mark the second meeting of the Southern Derby this season, with NCFC taking the first match, 2-1, during Week 4, snapping the Battery's eight-match undefeated streak in the series. NCFC can win the 2025 edition of the rivalry on Sunday and bring the Southern Derby Commemorative Cup back to Cary for the fourth time ever, and the first since 2018.

NCFC's attack has produced 132 shots this season, tied for 19th in the league. Despite being in the bottom six in total shots, NCFC has capitalized on its opportunities, scoring 19 goals and posting a 19% conversion rate, tied for fifth in the league.

Mikey Maldonado has been a key contributor to NCFC's offense. The midfielder has tallied six assists, placing him tied for second in the league, and has created 25 chances.

After handing Louisville City FC its first loss of the regular season, NCFC became the only team in the USL Championship this season to defeat the top two seeds in its respective conference. The win brought NCFC's record to 7W-4L-2D (23 points), placing the club in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

SCOUTING CHARLESTON

After starting the season with two losses through three matches, Charleston has won nine of its last 12 matches to place them at 10W-3L-2D (32 points) and in second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Charleston has had the most productive attack in the USL Championship so far this season, scoring a league-best 32 goals and posting a 21% conversion rate, the second-best mark in the league.

The attack is headlined by the trio of Cal Jennings, Matt Myers, and Juan Torres, who have combined for 23 goals, 12 assists, and 62 chances created. Jennings is tied for the league lead in goals (11) while Torres leads the league in assists (7) and chances created (35).

UP NEXT

North Carolina FC will return home for a three-match home stand beginning with a matchup with Birmingham Legion FC on Friday, July 11, at 7:30 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. In the last matchup between the two clubs, NCFC defeated Birmingham, 3-2. The match will be aired on SiriusXM and tickets for the match are available.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.