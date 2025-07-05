Monterey Bay Defeated in Indianapolis

July 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana - Monterey Bay FC (5-7-4, 19 points) suffered its worst loss of the season in a 3-0 defeat to Eastern Conference side Indy Eleven (4-5-5, 17 points) at Michael A. Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis.

Monterey Bay's first opportunity of the match arrived seven minutes in. After skillfully breaking Indy Eleven's press with a series of passes, Wes Fonguck got the ball back and found Anton Søjberg in space beyond the back line, but his cross into the six was cleared out for a fruitless corner. Two minutes later, Indy Eleven bagged the opener on a shot by Aodhan Quinn that took a deflection off of a Monterey Bay defender, sending the ball in the opposite direction of the goalkeeper to put the hosts up 1-0. The visitors looked to respond in the 11th minute when Søjberg whipped a beautiful long ball to play Ilijah Paul behind the back line inside the box, but Paul was unable to connect with the pass. Then in the 15th minute, the Crisp-and-Kelp broke out on the counter again. Paul held up play inside the box before neatly laying it off to Søjberg at the edge of the box, but his shot taken first time was saved by the goalkeeper. A minute later, Indy Eleven crossed the ball into the box that was carried by the wind and ultimately ricocheted off the crossbar in a scary moment for MBFC. The Seasiders came close again in the 26th minute when the ball fell to Luke Ivanovic at the top of the 18, but his curling shot aimed at the top left corner was pushed up and over the crossbar by Hunter Sulte. Sami Guediri floated the ball into the box that Alex Lara managed to get a head to in the 41st minute, but the ball carried over the bar for a goal kick. Minutes after an injury to Nico Campuzano forced him off the pitch, Indy Eleven was awarded a penalty for a foul inside the box that was taken and converted by Jack Blake to give the hosts a 2-0 lead at the break.

The hosts earned a dangerous look at goal four minutes into the second half with a ball played into Elvis Amoh at the far post from the right side, but his snap header was saved by Sam Gomez. Looking to make an instant impact, Xavi Gnaulati drove down the left sideline and drew a foul in a dangerous position for Monterey Bay, but the ball into the box by Søjberg was caught by the goalkeeper. Mayele Malango checked in and looked to do the same in the 67th minute, earning a corner with an attack on the left side just moments after entering the match, but the corner was plucked out of the sky by the goalkeeper once again. Malango instantly created another opportunity less than a minute later - this one ending with a shot on goal - but his shot was saved by Sulte. Indy Eleven later added to its lead in the 83rd minute with a goal by Romario Williams and the match ended 3-0 to the hosts.

Up Next

Monterey Bay returns home for Ag & Country night at Cardinale Stadium on Friday, July 11 against in-state rivals Orange County SC. The third meeting between the sides in all competitions this season is set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. PT. Live from Seaside, the match will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2.

Additional Notes

Goalkeeper Nico Campuzano left the match due to injury in the 6th minute of first half added time. Sam Gomez made his league debut for the club in his place.

Information

Date: July 5, 2025

Venue: Michael A. Carroll Stadium; Indianapolis, Indiana

Weather: Partly cloudy and 88°F

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

Indy Eleven 2 1 3

Monterey Bay FC 0 0 0

IND: Aodhan Quinn (Jack Blake) 8'

IND: Jack Blake (penalty) 45+11'

IND: Romario Williams (Oliver Brynéus) 83'

Lineups

Indy Eleven (3-5-2): Hunter Sulte; James Musa, Josh O'brien (Elliot Collier, 87'), Hayden White; Aodhan Quinn, James Murphy, Cameron Lindley, Bruno Rendon (Patrick Hogan, 69'), Jack Blake (Romario Williams, 80'); Maalique Foster (Oliver Brynéus, 69'), Elvis Amoh (Edward Kizza, 80')

Subs not used: Reice Charles-Cook, Finn McRobb

Monterey Bay FC (3-4-1-2): Nico Campuzano (Sam Gomez, 45+6'); Carlos Guzmán, Jacob Muir, Alex Lara; Sami Guediri (Grant Robinson, 56') Wesley Fonguck, Mobi Fehr (Xavi Gnaulati, 56'), Joel Garcia Jr.; Anton Søjberg (Adam Larsson, 65'); Luke Ivanovic, Ilijah Paul (Mayele Malango, 65')

Subs not used: Nico Gordon, Pierce Gallaway

Stats Summary: IND / MB

Shots: 10 / 6

Shots on Goal: 5 / 4

Saves: 4 / 2

Corner Kicks: 6 / 4

Fouls: 13 / 14

Possession: 39.4% / 60.6%

Misconduct Summary

MB: Jacob Muir (caution) 60'

Officials

Referee: Natalie Simon

Assistant Referee: Christian Little

Assistant Referee: Brian Marshall

Fourth Official: Rogelio Alvarez







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.