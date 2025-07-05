Rhode Island FC Battles to 1-1 Tie vs. Birmingham Legion FC

July 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

A big crowd watcher Rhode Island FC at Centreville Bank Stadium

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - In front of a club-record, sellout crowd of 10,749 fans at Centreville Bank Stadium, Rhode Island FC and Birmingham Legion FC battled to a 1-1 tie on Saturday. After the visitors struck first, a brilliant curling effort from Noah Fuson leveled the game just before the halftime whistle as both teams shared the points in a physical, hard-fought competition in downtown Pawtucket.

Birmingham Legion FC (3W-7L-6T) opened the scoring in the 27th minute, working quickly in transition down the left wing to capitalize on its first shot on target of the game. Winning the ball in the midfield, former Rhode Island FC defender Stephen Turnbull sped down the left flank, escaping his defender before whipping a cross past goalkeeper Jackson Lee and across the open goalmouth. The cross found the head of Ronaldo Damus, who made no mistake nodding the ball into the open net from close range to give the visitors the 1-0 advantage.

Rhode Island FC (4W-7L-4T) responded well to the goal, eventually pushing to find the equalizer in the final minute of first-half regulation when Albert Dikwa "Chico" found Fuson at the top of the box. After Maxi Rodriguez pumped a long ball from RIFC's defensive third, Chico flicked a header to Fuson. Fuson took the ball onto his left foot before unleashing a shot from the top of the box, curling the ball past an outstretched Fernando Delgado and into the back of the net to level the game at one.

In the 58th minute, Birmingham nearly re-took the lead when a dangerous free kick from the corner of the penalty area landed at the feet of Enzo Martinez at the top of the six-yard box. Lee was quick to shut down the opportunity, however, rushing off his line and making himself big to deny the one-on-one opportunity.

In the 78th minute, one of RIFC's best chances of the second half came when Clay Holstad recycled a loose ball on the right side of the penalty area. Putting the ball back into the box, Holstad found an onrushing Fuson, whose dangerous header flew just north of the crossbar. With just three minutes to play on the other end, the Legion nearly silenced a sold-out Centreville Bank Stadium when Tyler Pasher nailed the post with a long-range curling shot.

Despite the close chances, neither team was able to find the back of the net in the second half as both sides split the points in front of a sold-out crowd at Centreville Bank Stadium.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will hit the road for the first time in over a month when it heads to Michael A. Carroll Stadium to take on Indy Eleven on Saturday, July 12 at 7 p.m. The following week, the club will return to Centreville Bank Stadium to welcome regional rival Hartford Athletic for the first of two-straight derby games on Saturday, July 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets to the next home game are available at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

BHM - Ronaldo Damus (Stephen Turnbull), 27th minute: Damus connects with Turnbull's cross from close range. RI 0, BHM 1

RI - Noah Fuson (Albert Dikwa "Chico"), 44th minute: Noah Fuson curls a shot past Delgado and into the back of the net. RI 1, BHM 1

ADDITIONAL NOTES

A club-record, standing-room only, sellout crowd of 10,749 fans packed Centreville Bank Stadium.

Noah Fuson's goal was his second of the 2025 USL Championship regular season, and third in all competitions. He has now scored in two-straight games for the first time in 2025.

The assist to Fuson from Albert Dikwa "Chico" was Chico's team-leading third assist of the regular season. In all competitions, Chico leads the team with five goals and four assists.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Noah Fuson

