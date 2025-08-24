Monterey Bay Records Clean Sheet in Scoreless Draw with San Antonio FC in Seaside

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC (6-10-6, 24 points) earned a point and a clean sheet in a scoreless draw with San Antonio FC (8-7-5, 29 points) at Cardinale Stadium, presented by Montage Health. 20-year old forward Tarik Scott made his debut with the club as a second-half substitute after officially joining the club on loan from FC Dallas a day earlier.

Monterey Bay earned the first corner kick of the match in the 19th minute. Down on the supporters' end, the ball by Adrian Rebollar was whipped into the back post. Johnny Klein rose up like a salmon and connected with the ball but it unluckily ricocheted off the right post. San Antonio FC intercepted a pass in the 39th minute to spark a counter down the left side, but Monterey Bay did well to break it up. Monterey Bay maintained a long spell of possession through the 43rd minute that led to Pierce Gallaway finding some space and firing away at goal, but his shot was caught by the goalkeeper in the middle of the frame. Monterey Bay earned dangerous possession again in first half stoppage time. This time, a cross into the box was spilled by the goalkeeper and fell directly to Anton Søjberg, but his shot was cleared off the line by a San Antonio FC defender and the largely defensive first half came to a close with no score for either side.

Sami Guediri created an opportunity for Monterey Bay five minutes in the first half, but his cross aimed for the back post floated just a bit too far. The hosts intercepted a pass in the visitors' half a minute later, an opportunity that turned into a three on two for Monterey Bay, but the low shot by Luke Ivanovic was easily saved by the keeper. Just beyond the hour mark, Guediri let go from beyond the 18-yard box with a shot that forced another spill by the goalkeeper, but it bounced just out of the reach of Ivanovic and the chance went awry. San Antonio created an opportunity in the 67th minute, but the shot by Diogo Pacheco was parried wide by Nico Campuzano. In the 84th minute, Monterey Bay earned a corner kick opportunity when a ball headed for Ilijah Paul at the back post was headed beyond the endline by a San Antonio FC defender. The corner led to a cross into the box to a wide open Paul, but his header was mishit over the crossbar. Two minutes later, Scott skillfully beat his defender down the right sideline, drawing a foul that resulted in a second yellow card and a dismissal for Lucio Berron for the final four minutes and stoppage time, but Monterey Bay was unable to take advantage and the match ended scoreless with both sides sharing the points.

Up Next

Monterey Bay returns to the Oakland Coliseum for a pivotal league battle with rival Roots SC next Saturday, August 30. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. PT, with live streaming available on ESPN+.

Additional Notes

Missing the match due to injury was Sam Gomez (lower body) and Grant Robinson (lower body).

Information

Date: August 23, 2025

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Weather: Partly cloudy and 62°F

Attendance: 4,266

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

Monterey Bay FC 0 0 0

San Antonio FC 0 0 0

Lineups

Monterey Bay FC (4-2-3-1): Nico Campuzano; Sami Guediri, Carlos Guzmán, Nico Gordon, Joel Garcia Jr.; Pierce Gallaway, Mobi Fehr (Xavi Gnaulati, 90+1'); Johnny Klein (Mayele Malango, 83'), Adrian Rebollar (Tarik Scott, 62'), Anton Søjberg (Ilijah Paul, 62'); Luke Ivanovic

Subs not used: Dallas Odle, Alex Lara, Wesley Fonguck

San Antonio FC (4-3-3): Daniel Namani; Mitchell Taintor, Alexis Souahy, Shannon Gomez (Rece Buckmaster, 79'), Jimmy Medranda (Harvey Neville, 79'); Mohamed Omar, Lucio Berron, Landry Walker; Juan Agudelo (Santiago Patiño, 79'), Leo Urrutia (Jake LaCava, 71'), Diogo Pacheco (Almir Soto, 89')

Subs not used: Richard Sanchez, Nicky Hernandez, Dmitrii Erofeev

Stats Summary: MB / SA

Shots: 8 / 5

Shots on Goal: 4 / 0

Saves: 0 / 4

Corner Kicks: 7 / 3

Fouls: 18 / 23

Possession: 47.7% / 52.3%

Misconduct Summary

MB: Adrian Rebollar (caution) 25'

SA: Lucio Berron (caution) 27'

MB: Joel Garcia Jr. (caution) 36'

SA: Alexis Souahy (caution) 48'

MB: Sami Guediri (caution) 72'

SA: Juan Agudelo (caution) 76'

SA: Lucio Berron (caution, dismissal) 86'

Officials

Referee: Elijio Arreguin

Assistant Referee: Noah Kenyawani

Assistant Referee: Andrew Hanks

Fourth Official: Robert Vincze







