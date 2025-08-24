San Antonio FC Draws Monterey Bay F.C., 0-0

Published on August 24, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC split points with Monterey Bay F.C. after a 0-0 draw on the road Saturday night.

Goalkeeper Daniel Namani made three saves in the match, posting his fourth clean sheet across all competitions.

Next Up

San Antonio FC hits the road again to face Detroit City FC Saturday, Aug. 30. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

Postgame Notes:

SAFC moves to 8-7-5 on the season, now in 4th place in the Western Conference standings with 29 points.

San Antonio remains undefeated against Monterey Bay all-time, holding a 5-0-2 lead in the series.

SAFC is unbeaten in its last four matches on the road in USL play.

Ricos SAFC Pro Academy member Landry Walker made his first start in competitive play for the first team, while Leo Urrutia made his second consecutive league start.

Defender Mitchell Taintor hit 250 USL Championship regular season appearances with his start in the match.

Forward Santiago Patino made his first appearance with SAFC since October 7, 2023, since signing with the team last week.

Goalkeeper Daniel Namani made his second league start, recording his second clean sheet and fourth across all competitions.

SAFC Starting XI: Daniel Namani, Jimmy Medranda (Harvey Neville 79'), Alexis Souahy, Mitchell Taintor, Shannon Gomez (Rece Buckmaster 78'), Mohamed Omar, Lucio Berron, Landry Walker, Leo Urrutia (Jake LaCava 71'), Diogo Pacheco (Almir Soto 87'), Juan Agudelo (Santiago Patino 79')

Substitutions Not Used: Dmitrii Erofeev, Nicky Hernandez, Richard Sanchez

Disciplinary Summary:

MB: Yellow Card (Adrian Rebollar) 25'

SA: Yellow Card (Lucio Berron) 27'

MB: Yellow Card (Joel Garcia Jr.) 36'

SA: Yellow Card (Alexis Souahy) 48'

MB: Yellow Card (Sami Guediri) 72'

SA: Yellow Card (Juan Agudelo) 76'

SA: Second Yellow Card (Lucio Berron) 86'

Quotes:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On the result)

"Under the circumstances, I'd say the point is good. It's positive for us. That's not the result that we were looking for tonight here, but playing at the end with a man down, playing with guys we didn't use the last two matches, playing with two academy players, I think the fight was there. As a team, we didn't play our best game, but the fight was there We kept the shutout and we go home with one point and continue working."

(On starting SAFC Pro Academy members Urrutia and Walker)

"We came out with that decision because we played two games in four days plus the travel to California on Thursday, so we needed fresh legs. In this game tonight, we needed to come out with energy and make sure to match Monterey Bay's intensity on the field, and that's why we decided to use Leo [Urritia] and Landry [Walker], and I think they played well. I think they fulfilled the expectations.

Midfielder Mohamed Omar

(On the team's performance)

"Overall, it's good to get a point away from home. First and foremost, we came here with the goal of getting three points, but anytime you can get a clean sheet away from home and get a draw, I think that's something that we'll look to build on but something we're satisfied with in the moment Obviously, we created a couple chances but they weren't falling for us, so we knew that we had to hunker down and ensure that we kept a clean sheet for as long as possible to give our attackers the chance to go out and win the game."

Midfielder Landry Walker

(On integrating with the first team)

"Just every day, the way that they encourage me and show me so much love, it just gives me so much confidence to go out there and play, and I've really just seen such improvement in my game the past few months I've been with them."

