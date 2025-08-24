Switchbacks FC Fall on the Road to Phoenix Rising FC
Published on August 24, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks fought a tough battle on the road against Phoenix Rising, losing 4-1.
Phoenix took the lead in the 6 ¬Â² when #91 Remi Cabral scored on a rebound save. Then in the 11 ¬Â², #88 Pierce Rizzo added a second goal from the right side of the box.
The Switchbacks wasted no time striking back in the 16 ¬Â². #27 Juan Tejada threaded a quick pass to #10 Zach Zandi, who charged forward and sent the ball to the the top of the net, delivering the Switchbacks' lone goal of the night.
In the 26 ¬Â², Phoenix Rising added another goal as #10 Hope Avayevu scored on a rebound save.
In the first half, the Switchbacks controlled play with 50.5% possession, won four of five tackles, and held a sharp passing accuracy of 89.7%.
In the 78 ¬Â², Phoenix's #23 Ryan Flood scored off a pass from #12 Charlie Dennis, finalizing the score of 4-1.
The Switchbacks return to Weidner Field on August 30th to take on FC Tulsa for Cyan Night.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 24, 2025
- Rising Makes Statement in 4-1 Win Over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Switchbacks FC Fall on the Road to Phoenix Rising FC - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- NCFC Stretches Unbeaten Streak to Three - North Carolina FC
- San Antonio FC Draws Monterey Bay F.C., 0-0 - San Antonio FC
- Switchbacks FC Fall on the Road to Phoenix Rising FC - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Monterey Bay Records Clean Sheet in Scoreless Draw with San Antonio FC in Seaside - Monterey Bay FC
- Lexington SC's Women Open Season with 3-3 Draw at Fort Lauderdale United FC - Lexington Sporting Club
- FC Tulsa Grind Out 1-0 Win Over Orange County SC at ONEOK Field - FC Tulsa
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Stories
- Switchbacks FC Fall on the Road to Phoenix Rising FC
- Switchbacks FC Fall on the Road to Phoenix Rising FC
- Switchbacks FC Sign Forward Kyle Vassell for the 2025 Season
- Switchbacks FC Extends Brennan Creek's Contract for the Remainder of the 2025 Season
- Switchbacks FC Falls to Orange County SC at Weidner Field