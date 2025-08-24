FC Tulsa Grind Out 1-0 Win Over Orange County SC at ONEOK Field

TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa extended their lead at the top of the Western Conference with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Orange County SC on Saturday night at ONEOK Field. A 24th-minute header from Kalil ElMedkhar proved the difference in a physical encounter that saw both sides battle fiercely for control.

The breakthrough came just four minutes after Orange County went down to ten men. Stephen Kelly received a straight red card in the 20th minute, putting the visitors under immediate pressure. Tulsa capitalized shortly after when ElMedkhar found space inside the area and fired home what would stand as the game's only goal.

The result also marked FC Tulsa's first clean sheet since June 7 in an away win against Sacramento Republic FC.

Tulsa was aggressive in attack, registering 19 total shots and seven corners. The match grew increasingly physical, with Tulsa committing 22 fouls and receiving five yellow cards, while Orange County picked up two yellows in addition to the early red card.

Match Stats

Statistic FC Tulsa Orange County SC

Shots 19 14

Shots on Target 4 2

Possession 38% 62%

Passes 255 426

Pass Accuracy 77% 83%

Fouls 22 14

Yellow Cards 5 2

Red Cards 0 1

Offsides 3 5

Corners 7 5

Man of the Match: Abdoulaye Cissoko - A rock in Tulsa's backline, Cissoko commanded the defense with authority, winning key duels and keeping Orange County's attack at bay to preserve the clean sheet.

Player & Coach Reactions

Head Coach Luke Spencer:

"I'm proud of the way the group competed tonight. Even when the game didn't fully go our way, the players showed resilience and found a way to get a result. That speaks to the character and depth of this squad. We know there are areas to keep improving, and that excites us heading into a big test against Colorado."

Goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda:

"It feels great to get back to a clean sheet after so many games. That's a staple for us as a team, and it shows the collective effort defensively. We knew it would be a tough match, but our energy was high, we stayed sharp on set pieces, and we made it difficult to break us down."

Goalscorer Kalil ElMedkhar:

"I'm happy to get on the scoresheet, but more importantly, I'm proud of how we defended as a team. There were so many moments where guys put their bodies on the line, and even though it wasn't always pretty, we fought together and got the result we needed."

Looking Ahead

FC Tulsa maintains their position atop the Western Conference table, showing they can grind out wins even in tense, physical matchups. Next up, Tulsa hit the road for a crucial test against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday, August 30 at 8:00 p.m. at Weidner Field.







