Switchbacks FC Fall on the Road to Phoenix Rising FC

Published on August 24, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release









Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and Phoenix Rising FC on game night

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks fought a tough battle on the road against Phoenix Rising, losing 4-1.

Phoenix took the lead in the 6' when #91 Remi Cabral scored on a rebound save. Then in the 11', #88 Pierce Rizzo added a second goal from the right side of the box.

The Switchbacks wasted no time striking back in the 16'. #27 Juan Tejada threaded a quick pass to #10 Zach Zandi, who charged forward and sent the ball to the the top of the net, delivering the Switchbacks' lone goal of the night.

In the 26', Phoenix Rising added another goal as #10 Hope Avayevu scored on a rebound save.

In the first half, the Switchbacks controlled play with 50.5% possession, won four of five tackles, and held a sharp passing accuracy of 89.7%.

In the 78', Phoenix's #23 Ryan Flood scored off a pass from #12 Charlie Dennis, finalizing the score of 4-1.

The Switchbacks return to Weidner Field on August 30th to take on FC Tulsa for Cyan Night. To stay up to date on the Switchbacks schedule, head HERE.

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Adam Beaudry (6) PHX: Patrick Rakovsky (3)

Goals: COS: Zandi (A:Tejada) (16') PHX: Cabral (6'), Rizzo (A:Sacko) (11'), Avayevu (26'), Flood (A:Dennis) (78')

YC:COS: N/A PHX: Okello (13'), Flores (23')

