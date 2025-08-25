Battery Run Rampant in 4-1 Win over Loudoun

The Charleston Battery demolished Loudoun United FC in a commanding 4-1 win in Week 25 of the USL Championship on Sunday at Patriots Point. Charleston scored early and often as Jeremy Kelly and Cal Jennings scored in quick succession in the first half, followed by a pair of tallies in the second half by Arturo Rodríguez and MD Myers. Rubio Rubín notched a pair of assists, matching the team's single-game high in 2025.

After the original kickoff date was postponed one day due to severe storms impacting the Charleston area, the Battery and Loudoun kicked off amid pleasant skies and clear conditions at Patriots Point.

The visitors started the night on the front foot and tested goalkeeper Luis Zamudio early, with Abdellatif Aboukoura recording the day's first shot on target in the 2nd minute, which Zamudio saved. Zamudio then denied Omari Glasgow's on-target free kick in the 13th minute.

The Battery struck first in the 15th minute off a sensational curler by Jeremy Kelly from the top of the box. The opportunity was created off Rubio Rubin's blocked shot in the box, and the rebound fell right to Kelly. From there, Kelly teed up his shot and went top bins to make the score 1-0.

Kelly's goal was his first with the Battery.

Charleston kept their foot on the gas and did not stop there. Just minutes later, Cal Jennings doubled the lead with a clinical header in the 18th minute. Arturo Rodríguez's long cross was placed perfectly to Jennings' run, and the striker didn't miss at the far post.

The goal marked Jennings' 13th of the year, his 12th in league play, placing him tied for the lead in the Championship's Golden Boot race. Rodríguez picked up his fifth assist of the campaign.

Charleston continued to press forward and Rodríguez nearly added to the Battery's lead in the 29th minute when his shot curled just wide of the frame. Aaron Molloy and Houssou Landry also recorded shots just before the half-hour mark.

Zamudio was tested frequently but stayed strong, recording five saves in the first half.

The Battery took the 2-0 lead into the interval, but the game was relatively even beyond the scoreline. Charleston had a slim majority of possession retained (53.5%) while Loudoun recorded more shots (nine to eight).

Play resumed in the second half with Charleston applying heavy pressure early. Kelly forced goalkeeper Hugo Fauroux to make a save just 39 seconds into the half, a stinger from inside the box.

The Battery extended their lead to 3-0 in the 53rd minute when Rodríguez delivered a thundering first-time strike past Fauroux. Langston Blackstock initiated the movement forward with a pass to Rubín, who drew the attention of two defenders inside the box before sliding the ball to Rodríguez. From there, the Mexican midfielder made no mistake when firing the ball into the net.

Rodríguez's goal was his sixth of the season, and the assist was Rubín's second.

In the 63rd minute, newly subbed on MD Myers made an immediate impact and tallied the Battery's fourth goal of the day. Rubín again provided the assist when he played a perfectly weighted ball through the defense to Myers. Myers then flashed some footwork in front of goal to weave through the defense and past Fauroux with a left-footed strike.

The goal was Myers' 14th of the year across all competitions, the most on the team, and his 10th in league play. It also moved Myers into third in the Golden Boot race.

Rubín's assist was his third of the year, and he became the third Battery player to notch a multi-assist game in 2025.

Loudoun managed to pull a goal back in the 71st minute via Robby Dambrot, cutting the score to 4-1.

The visitors were afforded a chance to add to their score in the 77th minute after they were awarded a penalty following a foul in the box by Graham Smith. However, Arquímides Ordóñez's spot attempt hit the woodwork and his follow-up shot into the net was chalked off for a double-touch, nullifying the goal.

Charleston saw out the rest of the game from there, securing the 4-1 win and capping off a dominant day at Patriots Point. It's the Battery's ninth win in 14 all-time meetings with Loudoun.

The win moves Charleston's record to 15W-4L-2D (47pts), placing them in second place in the Eastern Conference and one point behind Louisville City FC.







