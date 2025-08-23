Charleston vs. Loudoun Postponed for August 24, Kickoff at 5 p.m. ET

The Charleston Battery's upcoming USL Championship match against Loudoun United FC has been postponed to Sun., Aug. 24, with kickoff set for 5 p.m. ET.

The decision to move the game is due to the record rainfall and flooding impacting the Charleston area, creating unsafe travel conditions and adversely affecting the field at Patriots Point.

All tickets, including group and hospitality packages, will be honored for tomorrow's match. Additional questions can be directed to tickets@charlestonbattery.com.

The Battery's top priority is the safety of the fans, players, and staff, and the club appreciates everyone's understanding and flexibility.

