Spurs Sports & Entertainment Announced as Title Sponsor of Austin International Half Marathon

AUSTIN - Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) today announced a new partnership with the Austin International Half, becoming the official title sponsor of the race, which will now be known as the Spurs Austin International Half. The 2026 event is set for Sunday, January 18, 2026. This marks the first time an NBA team has secured naming rights to a half marathon.

As part of the multi-year agreement, Spurs branding will be integrated throughout race weekend, including signage, digital platforms and on-site activations. All registered runners will have access to purchase specialized ticket packages for San Antonio Spurs games. The Spurs will also create their own team for the race that participants can register for, which will include an exclusive Spurs item.

This partnership, which unites two longstanding local sports organizations, ties into the Spurs year-round engagement efforts in Austin, in addition to many other ongoing community initiatives like court renovations through PlayATX.

"This partnership represents another meaningful step in strengthening our bond with the Austin community," said Brandon James, Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth and Deputy General Counsel for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. "From grassroots initiatives to bringing Spurs basketball to Austin through the I-35 Series, we're committed to showing up in authentic and lasting ways. Aligning with one of the region's premier running events not only deepens our presence in Central and South Texas, but also reinforces our dedication to health, wellness, and building community."

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with the Spurs," said Jack Murray, Owner and Partnership Director of the Austin International Half. "They've shown time and again that their commitment to Austin goes far beyond basketball. Their values-teamwork, wellness, and uplifting the community-mirror everything this race stands for. Together, we're creating something more than a race. We're building an experience."

The Spurs Austin International Half will feature its signature Downhill to Downtown™ course with a half marathon and two-person relay option. The fast, net-downhill 13.1-mile route winds through Austin neighborhoods and finishes in the heart of downtown. The event attracts runners from more than 47 states and 14 countries, with over 7,000 participants each year.

For registration and race details, visit AustinInternationalHalf.com. To take part in the event as part of the Spurs Fit Club Team, text SPURSFIT to 210-444-5940.







