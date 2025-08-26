Midfielder Hope Avayevu Named to USLC Team of the Week 25

Published on August 26, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising midfielder Hope Avayevu was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week 25 bench, USL announced today. Avayevu netted his 15th goal contribution (6G, 8A) of the 2025 regular season in Rising's 4-1 win over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on August 23 at Phoenix Rising Stadium, scoring with a right-footed volley midway through the first half.

"I haven't played this amount of minutes in a long time," Avayevu said following Rising's match against Birmingham Legion on August 2. "After every game I try to take care of my body and focus on the next game. I want to continue helping the team win."

With his goal on August 23, Avayevu cemented his status as the club leader in both goals and assists in regular-season play. One of Rising's key contributors, Tuesday's Team of the Week selection marks Avayevu's sixth of the season.

Avayevu and Rising return to action this weekend when it hosts El Paso Locomotive FC at 7:30 p.m. (PT) on August 30 at Phoenix Rising Stadium.







