Centreville Bank Stadium Opens for Holiday Parties
Published on August 26, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC News Release
PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Centreville Bank Stadium, Rhode Island's newest professional sports venue recently recognized among the nation's top new stadiums, is now available to book parties for the upcoming holiday season. Businesses, organizations and community groups can host their celebrations in a distinctive setting designed to make any gathering memorable.
The stadium, home of Rhode Island FC, offers a variety of premium spaces for holiday events--from intimate VIP lounges to larger areas with on-field views. Organizers can choose from flexible themes, ranging from classic holiday décor to sports-inspired environments, with options tailored to reflect their brand and mission.
"Centreville Bank Stadium was built to be more than a sports venue--it is a place for the community to connect and create lasting memories," said Paul Byrne, general manager of Centreville Bank Stadium. "We are excited to welcome organizations and groups of all kinds to celebrate the holidays with us."
Guests will also enjoy a premium culinary experience from 401 Collective, the stadium's exclusive hospitality team. Menu options include elegant plated dinners, festive food stations and signature holiday cocktails, all designed to capture the spirit of the season.
Those interested in booking a holiday party or scheduling a tour can contact Event Sales Manager Alexandra Eldridge at aeldridge@rhodeislandfc.com. Availability is limited, and dates are already generating interest!
Event Highlights
Venue: Centreville Bank Stadium, Pawtucket, R.I.
Spaces: Premium Club, private suites
Themes: Holiday, sports-inspired, or customized décor
Culinary: 401 Collective curated menus and cocktails
