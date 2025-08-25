Rhode Island FC Signs Cameroonian Forward Mathieu Ndongo

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today that it has signed 18-year-old forward Mathieu Ndongo from Cameroonian academy club Academie Ngahane FC on a multi-year deal, pending league and federation approval. The young attacking talent comes stateside following his first-ever professional season with Bahraini Premier League side Al Riffa SC in 2024/25.

"Mathieu is a powerful, strong forward who will bring energy and youthful enthusiasm to our group," said Rhode Island FC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith. "With a year of professional experience already under his belt, we think he has strong potential and look forward to watching him develop."

After coming up as a youth prospect in his native Cameroon, Ndongo signed his first professional deal with Al Riffa FC ahead of the 2024/25 Bahraini Premier League season at just 18 years old. He trained with the first team during a successful season for the club that saw it finish fourth in the Bahraini Premier League with a 11W-5L-6T record. His introduction to the USL Championship will bring him to the United States for the first time, where he will get the chance to develop in a first-team environment on a regular basis.

Name: Mathieu Ndongo

Position: Forward

Height: 5-10

Weight: 150 lbs.

Birthday: January 20, 2007

Hometown: Yaoundé, Cameroon

Previous teams: Academie Ngahane FC (Cameroon), Al Riffa SC (Bahraini)







