Lexington Sporting Club Signs Latif Blessing to USL Championship Men's Team

Published on August 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. -  Lexington Sporting Club is proud to announce the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Latif Atta Blessing to its USL Championship men's team roster for the 2025 season.

Blessing's rise began on the streets of Accra, where his quick feet and relentless energy stood out long before he reached the professional stage. His breakthrough came with Liberty Professionals in the Ghana Premier League, where he became the league's top scorer in 2016 with 17 goals and earned recognition as the nation's Best Player of the Year. That season not only showcased his scoring ability but also his fearless style of play, catching the attention of international scouts and paving the way for his move to the United States.

In 2017, Blessing joined Sporting Kansas City in Major League Soccer, making an immediate impact by helping the club secure the U.S. Open Cup. His career took another leap forward when he was selected by Los Angeles FC in the MLS Expansion Draft later that year. Over five seasons in Los Angeles, Blessing became a fixture in the lineup, making more than 140 league appearances and playing a pivotal role in the club's rapid rise. His tenure included a Supporters' Shield in 2019 and an unforgettable double in 2022 when LAFC lifted both the Shield and MLS Cup. He continued his MLS journey with New England and Houston, showcasing the versatility to thrive both in midfield and as an attacking spark.

Following his success in Los Angeles, Blessing went on to feature for the New England Revolution, Toronto FC, and Houston Dynamo, adding to his reputation as a versatile and experienced contributor in both midfield and attack.

Now, as he joins Lexington Sporting Club in the 2025 USL Championship season, Blessing brings championship pedigree, pace, and creativity to a growing squad. His arrival represents not just another signing, but a statement of intent for a young club eager to establish itself as a contender in American soccer.

Lexington SC's USL Championship tickets are on sale now! If you are interested in ticketing opportunities, please call (859) 201-3932 or visit www.lexsporting.com/tickets.

For more information about Lexington Sporting Club and its upcoming initiatives, please visit www.lexsporting.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.