The Future Is Almost Here - Deposits Open Tomorrow at 11 AM
Published on August 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC News Release
The wait is almost over - season ticket deposits for AlumniFi Field go on sale tomorrow at 11 AM. This is more than just reserving a seat. It's your chance to be part of the foundation of Detroit's future home for soccer.
Opening in 2027, AlumniFi Field will stand in the heart of Southwest Detroit as a place built for the passion of Le Rouge supporters. It will be a stadium where chants echo, rivalries burn, and unforgettable moments are made - all powered by the same energy that has carried Detroit City FC since day one.
By placing your deposit, you're not just claiming a spot in the stands. You're securing your role in the story of the club's next chapter, ensuring that when the gates open, you'll be there from the very beginning.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 25, 2025
- The Future Is Almost Here - Deposits Open Tomorrow at 11 AM - Detroit City FC
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Charleston Battery: August 30, 2025 - Rhode Island FC
- Dine & Donate for Unified Team on August 26th at Raising Cane's - Sacramento Republic FC
- Key Takeaways from Road Loss at Lexington SC - Oakland Roots
- Orange County SC Falls Short in 1-0 Loss to FC Tulsa - Orange County SC
- Lexington Sporting Club Signs Latif Blessing to USL Championship Men's Team - Lexington Sporting Club
- Rhode Island FC Signs Cameroonian Forward Mathieu Ndongo - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Detroit City FC Stories
- The Future Is Almost Here - Deposits Open Tomorrow at 11 AM
- Detroit City FC Kicks off Three Match Homestand Tonight with Clash against Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Detroit City FC Assistant Coach Nick Dasovic Steps Down from Role
- Friday Night Lights: Le Rouge on the Road to North Carolina FC in Match Nationally Televised on CBS Sports Network
- Detroit City FC Announces New Home to be Named AlumniFi Field, Releases Renderings