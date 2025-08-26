The Future Is Almost Here - Deposits Open Tomorrow at 11 AM

Published on August 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







The wait is almost over - season ticket deposits for AlumniFi Field go on sale tomorrow at 11 AM. This is more than just reserving a seat. It's your chance to be part of the foundation of Detroit's future home for soccer.

Opening in 2027, AlumniFi Field will stand in the heart of Southwest Detroit as a place built for the passion of Le Rouge supporters. It will be a stadium where chants echo, rivalries burn, and unforgettable moments are made - all powered by the same energy that has carried Detroit City FC since day one.

By placing your deposit, you're not just claiming a spot in the stands. You're securing your role in the story of the club's next chapter, ensuring that when the gates open, you'll be there from the very beginning.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.