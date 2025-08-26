Dine & Donate for Unified Team on August 26th at Raising Cane's

After competing in the first-ever Special Olympics Unified Teams Tournament in southern California in July, the Unified team now prepares to go back on the road, where the squad will take on their next match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks on September 20 - a double-header alongside the first team.

On Tuesday, August 26, supporters are invited to join Republic FC - in partnership with Raising Cane's - for a Dine & Donate fundraiser, where guests can purchase some delicious chicken to support the Unified Team's trip to Colorado this September.

To participate, guests visit any of the participating Raiding Cane's locations: Davis, Sacramento - Arden, Sacramento - El Camino, Citrus Heights, Roseville. Then, guests can mention that they are there for the Unified Team Fundraiser or apply code RCFUND96 to online or app orders at checkout, and Cane's will count their order toward the total sales for the day.

At the end of the day, Cane's will donate 15% of total sales from participating guests back to the Unified Team!

Fans are also able to cheer and show their support for the squad with a special edition scarf. The Unified Team Scarf is available online and in-store at the Pro Shop with 100% of proceeds benefitting the team to assist with travel, equipment, and support throughout the 2025 season.







