Hartford Athletic Dominates USL Championship Team of the Week Selections

Published on August 26, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - Hartford Athletic is proud to announce that four members of the club, Owen Presthus, Jordan Scarlett, Samuel Careaga, and Head Coach Brendan Burke have been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week following the club's dominant 3-0 victory over regional rivals Rhode Island FC.

Presthus was named USL Championship Player of the Week for his standout debut performance, while Brendan Burke was recognized as Coach of the Week, marking the first time a Hartford Athletic head coach has earned the distinction.

Owen Presthus - Midfielder / Player of the Week

In his first-ever USL Championship appearance, Owen Presthus wasted no time making an impression. The midfielder opened his USL Championship account with a spectacular goal in the first half, receiving a headed assist from Kyle Edwards after a precise over-the-top ball from Sebastian Anderson. Presthus struck the ball into the back of the net, earning Player of the Week honors in just his debut match.

Samuel Careaga - Midfielder

Samuel Careaga continued to showcase his quality with another impressive performance in the midfield. He opened the scoring against Rhode Island FC with a composed and clinical finish, giving Hartford early momentum. Careaga's ability to control possession, distribute effectively, and contribute defensively earned him a well-deserved spot on the Team of the Week.

Jordan Scarlett - Defender

Team captain Jordan Scarlett played a pivotal role in securing Hartford's clean sheet. His leadership and defensive discipline helped shut down Rhode Island's attack, while his offensive contributions also stood out. Scarlett made two key tackles and delivered an assist to Kyle Edwards that doubled Hartford's lead in the second half.

Brendan Burke - Head Coach / Coach of the Week

Head Coach Brendan Burke earned the honor of USL Championship Coach of the Week, making history as Hartford's first ever coach with the nomination. Burke led the Boys in Green to a dominant 3-0 win over Rhode Island FC.

The Team of the Week recognition highlights the players who made the biggest impact in the league over the past week, based on performance metrics and expert analysis.







