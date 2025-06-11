Turner Construction Company Tapped to Lead Republic FC's New Downtown Sacramento Stadium Project

June 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC is proud to announce that Turner Construction Company, one of the nation's premier builders, has been selected as the lead builder for the club's highly anticipated new stadium in downtown Sacramento. With a proven record of excellence and innovation, Turner brings world-class expertise and a deep-rooted connection to the Northern California region to the transformative project. Upon completion in 2027, Sacramento will have a new venue that is designed to be more than just a home for professional soccer-it is envisioned as a year-round community gathering space for sports, arts, culture, and civic life.

"This project has deep roots and bold ambition. Turner's partnership ensures that our vision for a community-first stadium becomes a reality and with lasting benefits for Sacramento," said Todd Dunivant, President & General Manager of Sacramento Republic FC. "Their experience in building incredible sports venues, combined with their deep understanding of our region, makes them the ideal collaborator to bring our new home to life."

"What an incredible moment to pause and celebrate what this project means in forward progress and lasting impact for the community we live and work in. With a clear alignment in our collective core values, we are excited for what this project means for Sacramento, beyond the build," said Drake Costa, Vice President & General Manager, Turner Construction Company. "We are proud to join with Wilton Rancheria and Republic FC to build a stadium that's grounded in community, rooted in history, and built for the future of Sacramento."

Turner Construction Company, one of the most respected names in global construction, is renowned for delivering iconic, large-scale sports venues. The firm's portfolio includes major league arenas and stadiums such as Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, and FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium-each a landmark in sustainable design, fan experience, and construction efficiency.

Turner and Republic FC have already begun collaborating on creating community benefits that go above and beyond the original scope set forward. In the coming weeks, the partners will release more information about how local contractors and businesses can join the project, with a unified commitment to workforce development and engaging the next generation of front line workers. Through the partnership, the project is projected to create over 1,200 construction jobs, resulting in over $240 million in economic impact from construction alone.

The addition of Turner marks a key milestone for the project, which continues to move forward on schedule. Groundbreaking is set for late summer 2025, with season ticket memberships and premium seating options launching later this year. The stadium is scheduled to open in 2027, adding nearly 40 additional large events to the city's entertainment calendar.







